Red Oak jumps on Texans early

RED OAK — Sophomore quarterback Chris Parson rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries, classmate Iverson Young ran for 169 yards and two scores, and the Red Oak Hawks amassed 717 total yards in a 62-7 bi-district rout of Justin Northwest on Friday night at Billy Goodloe Stadium in Class 5A Division I playoff action.

The Hawks (7-2) move on to face El Paso Del Valle in the area round on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Big Spring. Del Valle (5-1) edged Lubbock Monterey, 44-43.

Senior quarterback Joshua Ervin was his efficient self once again, completing 10 of 12 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Ervin turned the controls over to Parson early in this one as Red Oak scored on its first six possessions.

The Hawks set the tone early, as Young earned the first of his two touchdowns on the first play from scrimmage with an 83-yard run. Northwest (7-4) drove down to the Red Oak 35-yard line on the ensuing drive, but came up short on fourth down.

Red Oak responded by scoring on its next five possessions, and racked up 435 first-half yards to Northwest's 160. Kentrell Anderson took a pass 94 yards for a score, and Parson ran for two of his touchdowns as Red Oak built a 41-0 halftime lead.

Northwest ended the shutout when Jak Poe caught a 28-yard jump-ball pass in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.