Ennis continues march, routs Liberty

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The bi-district match-up between Frisco Liberty and the Lions from Ennis was supposed to be much more of a contest than it turned out to be.

Last Friday evening, the Lions quickly came out and took away any hope the Liberty Redhawks might have had coming into the game on their first sustained and well-executed drive for a touchdown on their very first possession.

The Lions were clicking like a well-oiled machine, as their senior quarterback Collin Drake threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for 2 more, and the Lions moved one step closer to the Class 5A Division II title game to be played sometime in early January of next year with a 49-0 victory.

The No. 1 team in their division, Ennis controlled the game from the opening kickoff until the final tick on the scoreboard clock.

Touchdowns by Laylon Spencer from Drake, both from 12 yards out, and Drake’s 2 rushing TDs (from 6 and 1 yards out respectively) made the score 21-0 a minute or so into the second quarter. Lion kickers Angel Aguilar and Abel Hernandez both added extra points.

The Lions tacked on 3 more touchdowns before the half ended. Karon Smith hauled in a 26-yard toss from Drake and it was Hernandez’s turn to split the uprights. Junior De’ivian (Dee) Johnson scampered in with the pigskin, courtesy of a 10-yard pitch and catch from Drake, and then it was Aguilar’s time and he was true on the kick.

Another “defensive player turned offensive threat,” junior Ashton Ehly, took Drake’s fourth touchdown pass of the half in from 19 yards out. Hernandez was perfect again, making the score 42-0 heading into the second half.

The Lions took the opportunity to get their second team and a number of younger players some invaluable experience in the closing half of play. Sophomore Jace Berry had the lone touchdown of the second half as he took the rock in from 27 yards out to make the final score 49-0.

Drake had a sparkling first half of football, when he finished with a line of 14 completions out of 16 attempts for 183 yards and 4 TD’s passing, and added 7 carries for 24 yards and 2 trips to the end zone.

Sophomore Jackson Gilkey, who played quarterback the entire second half, was 4 of 4 for 50 yards. Ennis had 6 players with over 20 yards rushing on the night, and they were led by junior Devion Beasley with 62 yards.

The receiving corps was spearheaded by Laylon Spencer with 5 catches for 62 yards 1 TD. Spencer was joined by Karon Smith (4-50 and 1 TD), Berry (2 for 45 yards), Skylan Simmons (2 for 20 yards), Ehly (1 for 19 and a TD), senior Nick Novy (2 for 15), senior Jacob Duke (1 for 12) and Johnson (1 for 10 and 1 TD).

The Redhawks ended their season with 6 wins and 5 losses.

Ennis will be moving on to the area round of playoffs and will face Mansfield Timberview (10-1), which defeated Dallas Kimball 49-7 in their bi-district tilt last Friday. The game will be played in Midlothian at the M.I.S.D. Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

According to Head Coach Sam Harrell, “Timberview is definitely the best team that we will have played so far this season. They have a huge offensive line and they have kids with very good skills as well.”