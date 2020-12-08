Red Oak clinches home playoff game

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Quarterback Joshua Ervin threw four touchdown passes, and the Red Oak defense forced two big turnovers en route to a 35-21 win over Burleson Centennial on Friday night in the regular-season finale at Billy Goodloe Stadium.

The win clinched the No. 2 seed out of District 4-5A (I) and a home playoff game for the Hawks (6-1, 6-2). They will host Justin Northwest at Billy Goodloe Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday night in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region I bracket.

Red Oak running back Iverson Young had 100 yards and a touchdown.

Leading 14-7 at halftime, Red Oak scored on three of its first five possessions in the second half to go up 35-14 in the fourth quarter, keeping Centennial at bay with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Nine of Ervin’s 11 completed passes went to Raymond Gay Jr., who had two touchdowns and 203 yards receiving.

Centennial running back Christian Hudson had 100 yards rushing, while quarterback Phillip Hamilton had 59 yards and three scores.

Centennial (4-2, 5-3) also made the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will travel to Azle on Saturday.