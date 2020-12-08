Two school districts are mourning the loss of former Waxahachie Indian football player and coach Jeremy Morgan, who died Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 44.

Morgan was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the Forney Jackrabbits football team, as well as an assistant coach for the FHS softball team. Five years ago, Morgan had a change in career and entered coaching at Waxahachie, his alma mater.

Morgan was hospitalized in mid-November with COVID-19 and pneumonia. He leaves behind his wife, Teri, and three children, Emily, Hannah, and William.

Morgan's children shared their grief on social media, and many in the community replied with condolences and memories.

“I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon," Will Morgan, a sophomore defensive tackle at Abilene Christian, posted on Twitter. "To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven.”

Daughter Emily also tweeted: “Before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19. The next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan and how no one else should have to go through this.”

A visitation for Jeremy Morgan will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Connect 4 Life Church at 1971 John Arden Drive in Waxahachie. His funeral will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Waxahachie Bible Church at 621 Grand Ave. under the direction of Waxahachie Funeral Home.

Morgan was a member of the Indians’ 1992 state championship football team and went on to play football for SMU.

WISD athletic director Greg Reed told KTVT television that Morgan got his teaching certification so he could pursue his true passion.

“No one can say anything bad about Jeremy Morgan. It’s just who he is at his core,” Reed said. “I couldn’t hire him fast enough, once he got (his certification) done. It was great to get him on staff. He was as kid magnet from the beginning.

“The people that knew him, in his journey to get into education and become a coach, they’re all better for it. Those people are glad that he had at least five years in this profession.”

The Waxahachie football team had previously asked their community to pray for Morgan on Dec. 1 as he fought the virus.

After his death, the Waxahachie men's soccer team tweeted their prayers to his family and thanked him for his time as a coach at both schools: "Your dedication to your players and students will forever be remembered through the hearts of many."