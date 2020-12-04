Lions ready for playoffs after rout

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Greenville Lions traveled to Ennis on Thursday evening to battle the Lions from Ennis in a non-district match that would be the final warm-up prior to the Class 5A Division II playoffs, set to get underway next weekend. The No. 1-ranked Lions of Ennis came out on top, crushing Greenville, 56-3.

The Greenville squad had several key players that were having career seasons — like quarterback Brandon Stephens, running back Miles Denson, and wide-out Shawn Brown. But instead, Stephens was held to only 3 of 7 passing for 37 yards and no touchdowns. Denson, who had 66 carries on the season for 670 yards, was smothered by the Ennis defense, as he carried 13 times for a meager 27 yards. And lastly, Brown had 1 single catch for 18 yards for the entire contest.

Ennis (8-0, 4-0) won the opening toss and took the ball first, in what has become somewhat of a pattern this year, and they scored on their second play from scrimmage when De’ivian (a/k/a Dee) Johnson scampered in from 60 yards out, and the extra point was added by Angel Aguilar.

Greenville (4-3, 2-2) took the ensuing kickoff and put together its most productive drive of the entire game. Facing a 4th down with 15 yards to gain, the G-Lions used a fake punt and converted the 4th down into a first down, when Josh Luna found Davian Wallace for a 21-yard gain. Greenville’s drive then stalled, and Andrew Ibarra kicked a 32-yard field goal to close out the Greenville scoring for the night in the first quarter.

Ennis, however, was just getting warmed-up, as on the next drive senior quarterback Collin Drake found senior receiver Laylon Spencer for a 17 yard TD — and once again, Aguilar’s kick was true.

Greenville fumbled on the next possession, and it took one play for junior Devion Beasley to find his happy place from 26 yards out. Aguilar’s extra point was good again.

Ennis scored quickly once more after a 8-yard punt from Greenville, and the result was Ennis’ Dee Johnson getting in the end zone again from 2 yards out, and Abel Hernandez added the extra point.

This time, Greenville gave the pigskin back to Ennis after a 15-yard punt. Drake and Spencer hooked up once again, this time from 11 yards out and Hernandez tacked on the extra point.

With the score sitting at 35-3 as the first half was ending, Greenville fumbled the ball back to Ennis, and once again, they had to pay for the mistake, as Drake plowed through the shell-shocked Greenville defense from 21 yards out with Aguilar adding the kick.

Ennis tacked on an additional touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The first was when sophomore QB Jackson Gilkey connected with senior WR Nick Novy from 16 yards out, and Hernandez split the uprights with the extra point.

The E-Lions closed out their scoring when senior Jacobie Collins rumbled in from 4 yards out.

The Ennis defensive performance looked to be their best outing of this crazy season. Overall, the defense gave up 101 points in 8 games, or an average of 12.6 points per game. From the offensive side, the Lions scored 435 points in 8 games, an average of 54.4 points per game.

Greenville will play Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) next week at a site and time to be determined. Ennis will play host to Frisco Liberty (6-4) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Lions Memorial Stadium.