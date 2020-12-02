Tribe’s home finale canceled

It took almost the entirety of the 2020 football season, but the COVID-19 fairy finally placed a cancellation under the Waxahachie Indians’ pillow on Tuesday morning.

The Indians (5-4, 4-2) will end the regular season with a winning record and a four-game winning streak, their longest since their 6-0 start in 2016. However, they will not end it with a shot at the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A on their home field.

WISD announced on Tuesday that the Indians’ home finale at Lumpkins Stadium against Duncanville, scheduled for Friday night, has been called off.

“Out of an abundance of caution related to the mitigation of COVID-19, Waxahachie ISD and Duncanville ISD have mutually agreed not to play the 11-6A football game scheduled for Friday, December 4,” WISD athletic operations director Terry Minton stated on Tuesday morning.

No active outbreak of the virus at either school has been reported. Duncanville and DeSoto also agreed to cancel last Friday’s game, for largely the same reason.

The Tribe’s subvarsity games were still on schedule to be played on Wednesday evening, with the freshmen at Lumpkins Stadium and junior varsity at Duncanville.

The varsity Indians get an unexpected bye week to prepare for the postseason and will next return to action on Friday, Dec. 11 in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. They will face 12-6A outright champion Temple (9-1) on the road at Wildcat Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

WHS will seek the first win in school history over Temple, although the Tribe hasn’t played Temple since 1950, when both were members of District 13-2A and the Wildcats won, 58-13, during a down year in which the Indians were 1-9.

According to Minton, the first meeting was in 1928 with a 28-12 Temple win under A.A. Scott. In between, other sources indicate that the Wildcats also beat WHS in 1938, 68-0, and in 1940, 14-7, both in district play.

While the Indians have played a complete season to this point, the pandemic did create changes to their schedule.

First of all, the University Interscholastic League in late July pushed back the Class 6A season start to Sept. 25 as a reaction to the pandemic. Season-opening opponent Rowlett was swapped for Copperas Cove, a team WHS dispatched 34-7 in the opener; and the 11-6A schedule was altered to a zone format to set playoff qualifiers early.

As the entirety of the district schedule played out, WHS would have made the playoffs anyway as the fourth-place finisher, whether or not full district standings were accepted.