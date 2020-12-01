SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 14 high school football standings

Ellis County football standings and results from weekend of Nov. 26-28, with schedules for weekend of Dec. 3-5: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Waxahachie Daily Light

UIL

District 11-6A

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Cedar Hill                         4-1       6-1     243     139

x2-DeSoto                            3-1       6-1     344     105

2-Waxahachie                     3-2       5-4     159     212

M. Lake Ridge                     0-4       0-8       98     303

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x1-Duncanville                    4-0       7-1     386       91

Mansfield                             2-3       3-6     141     287

Waco Midway                      2-3       2-5     170     305

Waco                                    0-4       1-5     127     233

#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I

Friday, Nov. 27

Waxahachie 19, Waco 15*

Cedar Hill 52, Mansfield 7*

Waco Midway 24, Mans. Lake Ridge 20*

DeSoto at Duncanville*, canceled

Friday, Dec. 4

Duncanville at Waxahachie*

Waco Midway at Cedar Hill*

DeSoto at Waco*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Coll. Heritage                   4-0       5-0     202     106

x-Burl. Centennial              4-1       5-2     297     207

x-Red Oak                            5-1       5-2     273     233

Mans. Summit                    2-2       3-3     193     185

Midlothian                            3-3       5-3     306     220

Richland                              2-4       5-4     359     274

Mans. Legacy                      1-5       2-6     235     284

Birdville                                0-5       1-5     119     285

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Nov. 27

Midlothian 49, Mans. Summit 30*

Red Oak 55, Birdville 28*

Coll. Heritage 34, Burl. Centennial 6*

Richland 52, Mans. Legacy 26*

Friday, Dec. 4

Midlothian at Richland*

Burl. Centennial at Red Oak*

Mans. Legacy at Coll. Heritage*

Birdville at Mans. Summit*

District 8-5A (II)

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Ennis                                4-0       7-0     379       98

3-Royse City                        3-1       5-2     298     261

Crandall                               1-3       3-4     244     343

Forney                                  0-4       0-9     178     414

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

2-North Forney                    3-1       6-1     343     184

4-Greenville                         2-2       4-3     258     239

Sulphur Springs                 2-2       2-4     171     254

Corsicana                            1-3       3-6     191     272

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

(No games scheduled)

Thursday, Dec. 3

Greenville at Ennis

Royse City at North Forney

Friday, Dec. 4

Sulphur Springs at Forney

Corsicana at Crandall

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Mid. Heritage                   4-0       9-3     450     267

2-Waco La Vega                 4-1       9-3     421     161

3-Stephenville                     3-2       6-6     497     454

4-Brownwood                     2-2       4-6     257     378

Life Waxahachie                 1-4       2-7     142     380

Alvarado                               0-5       2-8     144     417

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Argyle 28, Waco La Vega 14 (at Joshua)

SEASON COMPLETE

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Glen Rose                       4-0       8-2     421     178

2-Godley                              3-1       7-5     468     353

3-Ferris                                2-2       5-5     174     237

4-Hillsboro                          1-3       4-6     204     244

Venus                                   0-4     0-10     132     471

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Grandview                        5-0     10-1     516     165

2-West                                  5-1       9-3     418     183

3-Dallas Madison              3-2       3-3     140     166

4-Maypearl                           3-3       7-4     337     248

Whitney                                2-4       3-7     240     311

Life Oak Cliff                        1-4       1-6       92     185

Dallas A+                             0-5       1-5       34     344

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Malakoff 24, Grandview 21 (at Waco ISD)

SEASON COMPLETE

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Palmer                              5-1       9-2     374     173

2-Blooming Grove              5-1       7-4     223     129

3-Edgewood                       4-2       6-5     324     313

4-Rice                                   4-2       5-6     246     351

Scurry-Rosser                    2-3       4-4     215     202

Mildred                                 1-5       3-7     180     361

Dallas Gateway                  0-6       2-7     175     389

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Italy                                    5-0       9-2     401     130

2-Dawson                            3-2       6-5     368     190

3-Marlin                                3-2       4-5     202     296

4-Kerens                              3-2       4-7     138     185

Cayuga                                 1-4       2-7     158     262

Axtell                                     0-5       0-9     132     469

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Blum                                 4-0       9-3     572     385

2-Avalon                               2-2       4-6     383     375

Milford                                   2-2       2-6     188     280

Covington                            2-2       4-5     326     314

Bynum                                  0-4       3-6     258     404

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Blum 62, Union Hill 50 (at Mabank)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Blum vs. May (at Dublin)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Waco Live Oak                5-0       7-1     445     177

2-Plano Coram Deo          5-1       6-3     468     292

3-Ovilla Christian               3-3       5-4     382     282

4-McK. Cornerstone          2-3       3-4     378     410

5-Waco Vanguard              2-3       4-5     314     374

6-Rockwall Heritage          0-3       1-4       55     212

Kenn. Fellowship               0-4       0-4       20     190

y-Longview Trinity               0-0       0-0          0          0

#-playoff seeding

y-canceled season

Friday, Nov. 27

Plano Coram Deo 56, Dallas Lutheran 8 (at Allen Lowery)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Waco Live Oak 54, Waco Vanguard 8 (at Waco Live Oak)

Bryan Allen 57, McK. Cornerstone 12 (at Italy)

Friday, Dec. 4

Waco Live Oak vs. Dallas Lakehill (at Rio Vista)

Plano Coram Deo vs. Denton Calvary (at TBA)