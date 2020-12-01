Ellis County Week 14 high school football standings
Ellis County football standings and results from weekend of Nov. 26-28, with schedules for weekend of Dec. 3-5: (Note: Schedules subject to change)
UIL
District 11-6A
Zone A Dist All PF PA
1-Cedar Hill 4-1 6-1 243 139
x2-DeSoto 3-1 6-1 344 105
2-Waxahachie 3-2 5-4 159 212
M. Lake Ridge 0-4 0-8 98 303
Zone B Dist All PF PA
x1-Duncanville 4-0 7-1 386 91
Mansfield 2-3 3-6 141 287
Waco Midway 2-3 2-5 170 305
Waco 0-4 1-5 127 233
#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I
Friday, Nov. 27
Waxahachie 19, Waco 15*
Cedar Hill 52, Mansfield 7*
Waco Midway 24, Mans. Lake Ridge 20*
DeSoto at Duncanville*, canceled
Friday, Dec. 4
Duncanville at Waxahachie*
Waco Midway at Cedar Hill*
DeSoto at Waco*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Mansfield*
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Coll. Heritage 4-0 5-0 202 106
x-Burl. Centennial 4-1 5-2 297 207
x-Red Oak 5-1 5-2 273 233
Mans. Summit 2-2 3-3 193 185
Midlothian 3-3 5-3 306 220
Richland 2-4 5-4 359 274
Mans. Legacy 1-5 2-6 235 284
Birdville 0-5 1-5 119 285
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Nov. 27
Midlothian 49, Mans. Summit 30*
Red Oak 55, Birdville 28*
Coll. Heritage 34, Burl. Centennial 6*
Richland 52, Mans. Legacy 26*
Friday, Dec. 4
Midlothian at Richland*
Burl. Centennial at Red Oak*
Mans. Legacy at Coll. Heritage*
Birdville at Mans. Summit*
District 8-5A (II)
Zone A Dist All PF PA
1-Ennis 4-0 7-0 379 98
3-Royse City 3-1 5-2 298 261
Crandall 1-3 3-4 244 343
Forney 0-4 0-9 178 414
Zone B Dist All PF PA
2-North Forney 3-1 6-1 343 184
4-Greenville 2-2 4-3 258 239
Sulphur Springs 2-2 2-4 171 254
Corsicana 1-3 3-6 191 272
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 27
(No games scheduled)
Thursday, Dec. 3
Greenville at Ennis
Royse City at North Forney
Friday, Dec. 4
Sulphur Springs at Forney
Corsicana at Crandall
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Mid. Heritage 4-0 9-3 450 267
2-Waco La Vega 4-1 9-3 421 161
3-Stephenville 3-2 6-6 497 454
4-Brownwood 2-2 4-6 257 378
Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380
Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 27
Argyle 28, Waco La Vega 14 (at Joshua)
SEASON COMPLETE
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Glen Rose 4-0 8-2 421 178
2-Godley 3-1 7-5 468 353
3-Ferris 2-2 5-5 174 237
4-Hillsboro 1-3 4-6 204 244
Venus 0-4 0-10 132 471
#-playoff seeding
SEASON COMPLETE
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Grandview 5-0 10-1 516 165
2-West 5-1 9-3 418 183
3-Dallas Madison 3-2 3-3 140 166
4-Maypearl 3-3 7-4 337 248
Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311
Life Oak Cliff 1-4 1-6 92 185
Dallas A+ 0-5 1-5 34 344
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 27
Malakoff 24, Grandview 21 (at Waco ISD)
SEASON COMPLETE
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
1-Palmer 5-1 9-2 374 173
2-Blooming Grove 5-1 7-4 223 129
3-Edgewood 4-2 6-5 324 313
4-Rice 4-2 5-6 246 351
Scurry-Rosser 2-3 4-4 215 202
Mildred 1-5 3-7 180 361
Dallas Gateway 0-6 2-7 175 389
#-playoff seeding
SEASON COMPLETE
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Italy 5-0 9-2 401 130
2-Dawson 3-2 6-5 368 190
3-Marlin 3-2 4-5 202 296
4-Kerens 3-2 4-7 138 185
Cayuga 1-4 2-7 158 262
Axtell 0-5 0-9 132 469
#-playoff seeding
SEASON COMPLETE
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
1-Blum 4-0 9-3 572 385
2-Avalon 2-2 4-6 383 375
Milford 2-2 2-6 188 280
Covington 2-2 4-5 326 314
Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404
#-playoff seeding
Friday, Nov. 27
Blum 62, Union Hill 50 (at Mabank)
Saturday, Dec. 5
Blum vs. May (at Dublin)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
1-Waco Live Oak 5-0 7-1 445 177
2-Plano Coram Deo 5-1 6-3 468 292
3-Ovilla Christian 3-3 5-4 382 282
4-McK. Cornerstone 2-3 3-4 378 410
5-Waco Vanguard 2-3 4-5 314 374
6-Rockwall Heritage 0-3 1-4 55 212
Kenn. Fellowship 0-4 0-4 20 190
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
#-playoff seeding
y-canceled season
Friday, Nov. 27
Plano Coram Deo 56, Dallas Lutheran 8 (at Allen Lowery)
Saturday, Nov. 28
Waco Live Oak 54, Waco Vanguard 8 (at Waco Live Oak)
Bryan Allen 57, McK. Cornerstone 12 (at Italy)
Friday, Dec. 4
Waco Live Oak vs. Dallas Lakehill (at Rio Vista)
Plano Coram Deo vs. Denton Calvary (at TBA)