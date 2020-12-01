Ellis County Week 14 high school football standings

UIL

District 11-6A

Zone A Dist All PF PA

1-Cedar Hill 4-1 6-1 243 139

x2-DeSoto 3-1 6-1 344 105

2-Waxahachie 3-2 5-4 159 212

M. Lake Ridge 0-4 0-8 98 303

Zone B Dist All PF PA

x1-Duncanville 4-0 7-1 386 91

Mansfield 2-3 3-6 141 287

Waco Midway 2-3 2-5 170 305

Waco 0-4 1-5 127 233

#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I

Friday, Nov. 27

Waxahachie 19, Waco 15*

Cedar Hill 52, Mansfield 7*

Waco Midway 24, Mans. Lake Ridge 20*

DeSoto at Duncanville*, canceled

Friday, Dec. 4

Duncanville at Waxahachie*

Waco Midway at Cedar Hill*

DeSoto at Waco*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Mansfield*

District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Coll. Heritage 4-0 5-0 202 106

x-Burl. Centennial 4-1 5-2 297 207

x-Red Oak 5-1 5-2 273 233

Mans. Summit 2-2 3-3 193 185

Midlothian 3-3 5-3 306 220

Richland 2-4 5-4 359 274

Mans. Legacy 1-5 2-6 235 284

Birdville 0-5 1-5 119 285

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Nov. 27

Midlothian 49, Mans. Summit 30*

Red Oak 55, Birdville 28*

Coll. Heritage 34, Burl. Centennial 6*

Richland 52, Mans. Legacy 26*

Friday, Dec. 4

Midlothian at Richland*

Burl. Centennial at Red Oak*

Mans. Legacy at Coll. Heritage*

Birdville at Mans. Summit*

District 8-5A (II)

Zone A Dist All PF PA

1-Ennis 4-0 7-0 379 98

3-Royse City 3-1 5-2 298 261

Crandall 1-3 3-4 244 343

Forney 0-4 0-9 178 414

Zone B Dist All PF PA

2-North Forney 3-1 6-1 343 184

4-Greenville 2-2 4-3 258 239

Sulphur Springs 2-2 2-4 171 254

Corsicana 1-3 3-6 191 272

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

(No games scheduled)

Thursday, Dec. 3

Greenville at Ennis

Royse City at North Forney

Friday, Dec. 4

Sulphur Springs at Forney

Corsicana at Crandall

District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Mid. Heritage 4-0 9-3 450 267

2-Waco La Vega 4-1 9-3 421 161

3-Stephenville 3-2 6-6 497 454

4-Brownwood 2-2 4-6 257 378

Life Waxahachie 1-4 2-7 142 380

Alvarado 0-5 2-8 144 417

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Argyle 28, Waco La Vega 14 (at Joshua)

SEASON COMPLETE

District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Glen Rose 4-0 8-2 421 178

2-Godley 3-1 7-5 468 353

3-Ferris 2-2 5-5 174 237

4-Hillsboro 1-3 4-6 204 244

Venus 0-4 0-10 132 471

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Grandview 5-0 10-1 516 165

2-West 5-1 9-3 418 183

3-Dallas Madison 3-2 3-3 140 166

4-Maypearl 3-3 7-4 337 248

Whitney 2-4 3-7 240 311

Life Oak Cliff 1-4 1-6 92 185

Dallas A+ 0-5 1-5 34 344

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Malakoff 24, Grandview 21 (at Waco ISD)

SEASON COMPLETE

District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

1-Palmer 5-1 9-2 374 173

2-Blooming Grove 5-1 7-4 223 129

3-Edgewood 4-2 6-5 324 313

4-Rice 4-2 5-6 246 351

Scurry-Rosser 2-3 4-4 215 202

Mildred 1-5 3-7 180 361

Dallas Gateway 0-6 2-7 175 389

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Italy 5-0 9-2 401 130

2-Dawson 3-2 6-5 368 190

3-Marlin 3-2 4-5 202 296

4-Kerens 3-2 4-7 138 185

Cayuga 1-4 2-7 158 262

Axtell 0-5 0-9 132 469

#-playoff seeding

SEASON COMPLETE

District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

1-Blum 4-0 9-3 572 385

2-Avalon 2-2 4-6 383 375

Milford 2-2 2-6 188 280

Covington 2-2 4-5 326 314

Bynum 0-4 3-6 258 404

#-playoff seeding

Friday, Nov. 27

Blum 62, Union Hill 50 (at Mabank)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Blum vs. May (at Dublin)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA

1-Waco Live Oak 5-0 7-1 445 177

2-Plano Coram Deo 5-1 6-3 468 292

3-Ovilla Christian 3-3 5-4 382 282

4-McK. Cornerstone 2-3 3-4 378 410

5-Waco Vanguard 2-3 4-5 314 374

6-Rockwall Heritage 0-3 1-4 55 212

Kenn. Fellowship 0-4 0-4 20 190

y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0

#-playoff seeding

y-canceled season

Friday, Nov. 27

Plano Coram Deo 56, Dallas Lutheran 8 (at Allen Lowery)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Waco Live Oak 54, Waco Vanguard 8 (at Waco Live Oak)

Bryan Allen 57, McK. Cornerstone 12 (at Italy)

Friday, Dec. 4

Waco Live Oak vs. Dallas Lakehill (at Rio Vista)

Plano Coram Deo vs. Denton Calvary (at TBA)