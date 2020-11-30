Football roundup: Soph Young shines for Hawks in win

Daily Light report

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Friday night’s game was Iverson Young’s chance to step out onto the big stage, and the sophomore running back responded with 202 yards and three touchdowns, leading the playoff-bound Red Oak Hawks to a 55-28 District 4-5A (I) victory over the Birdville Hawks at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex.

Quarterback Joshua Ervin completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 113 yards and two touchdowns, one each to receivers Jace Wyatt and Keith Abney. Raymond Gay Jr. returned a punt 53 yards for a score, Elijah Shaw added a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, and sophomore Chris Parson entered late at quarterback and rushed for 74 yards, including a 61-yard TD.

Red Oak (5-2, 5-1) scored on its first four possessions, as both sides of Hawks traded scores for a time in the first half.

Ervin threw an 18-yard TD pass to Wyatt to close out the opening drive, then the Hawks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and quickly punched it in on Young’s 26-yard scamper, making it 14-0.

Birdville (1-5, 0-5) got on the scoreboard on a 15-yard keeper by quarterback Aiden Dollar, but Ervin found Abney open on a 6-yard pass. Again, Birdville scored on a run by Gracien Anto, but Red Oak responded as Ervin’s 38-yard pass to Gay to the 2 set up a short Young plunge at the 9:49 mark of the second quarter.

Dollar’s second scoring run of the game cut Red Oak’s lead to 28-21, and it appeared at that point Birdville might hang with Red Oak. But the Hawks took charge at that point, first with Gay’s punt return and then with Shaw’s pick-six, giving Red Oak a 41-21 halftime lead.

Young’s 23-yard run midway through the third quarter added to Red Oak’s lead, and Parson’s 61-yard TD closed the scoring.

Red Oak will close out the regular season at Billy Goodloe Stadium against Burleson Centennial on Friday night, and can clinch a bi-district home playoff game with a win.

Midlothian 49, Summit 30

The Midlothian Panthers’ triple-option offense gained 464 of its 496 total yards on the ground, and the Panthers rolled past District 4-5A (I) rival Mansfield Summit, 49-30, at MISD Multipurpose Stadium in their final home game of the year.

The victory ensures a winning record for the Panthers (5-3, 3-3) for the third year in a row, the school’s longest streak since 1984. However, Summit still holds the upper hand for the fourth and final playoff slot out of the district, based on winning percentages in district play.

Sophomore running back De’ago Benson rushed for a total of 168 yards and two back-to-back touchdowns, and junior Dillon Lampkins added 65 yards and a score on only four carries. Laine Martin and Darren Greeson each added a rushing touchdown as a total of 12 different players had touches.

Senior quarterback Nick de los Santos only threw the ball five times, but three of them were completions, including a TD pass to Xavionte Jackson.

Defensively, Gabe Grow scored a touchdown on an interception return on the first play of the fourth quarter that all but sealed Summit’s fate.

Summit took the early 6-0 lead off the game’s opening drive and threatened for another, but a fumble at the Panthers’ 22-yard line set up the go-ahead MHS score as Benson burst loose for a 22-yard run. The Panthers then executed an onside kick with Nate Dean recovering, and Benson’s 28-yard scamper gave MHS a 14-6 lead at the 10:13 mark of the second quarter.

Later in the second it was Lampkins’ turn, as his 26-yard run added to the lead. The Jaguars answered with a score with 2:11 left, but the Panthers moved downfield quickly and de los Santos’ toss to Jackson with 13 seconds left sent the Panthers into the locker room on top, 28-12.

Summit’s Sean Smith returned a punt 80 yards for a score early in the third quarter to keep the Jaguars in sight, but MHS replied with a 16-play, 77-yard drive capped by Greeson’s 11-yard run.

Grow’s 25-yard pick-six made it 42-24, and with 6:46 left, Martin ended the Panthers’ scoring on a 2-yard plunge in his high school home finale.

The Panthers will travel to Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex on Friday night for the regular season finale against the Richland Royals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.