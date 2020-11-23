Football roundup: Red Oak locks playoff berth

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Joshua Ervin passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns as the Red Oak Hawks clinched a playoff berth with a 37-16 win over Mansfield Summit on Friday night at Billy Goodloe Stadium in District 4-5A (Division I) play.

Two of Ervin’s touchdown throws went to Raymond Gay Jr., who finished with 12 catches for 176 yards. La’Kelsey Johnson caught four passes for 91 yards and two TDs, Iverson Young ran for a score, and Zack Sanders carried 18 times for 84 yards.

Red Oak (4-2, 4-1) trailed early, 16-14, before ending the game with 23 unanswered points as they shut out the Jaguars in the second half. Red Oak’s defense forced five Summit turnovers.

The Hawks took the initial lead with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter on Ervin’s 6-yard toss to Johnson, but the extra point was blocked and Summit’s Sean Smith returned it the distance to make it a 6-2 score.

Then Summit hit two long plays, a 39-yard run by Keon Hobbs to end the first quarter and a 57-yard pass from David Hopkins to D’szarion Brown, to go on top before and after another Ervin-to-Johnson scoring pass. But with exactly a minute to go in the first half, Ervin threw an 8-yard pass to Gay for the go-ahead score, and the Hawks never trailed again.

Cameron Green, Amarion Craddock and Jaylyn Bennett all recorded interceptions for Red Oak and Jackson Bailey had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble. Devin Steen finished with 12 total tackles.

The Hawks travel to Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex on Friday to take on their fellow Hawks from Birdville. Summit (3-2, 2-1) travels to Midlothian for a crucial tilt with postseason implications for both teams.

Midlothian 41, Mans. Legacy 14

MANSFIELD — The Panthers got what they needed Friday night to keep their playoff hopes afloat in a 41-14 victory over Mansfield Legacy at R.L. Anderson Stadium in a District 4-5A (I) contest.

The Panthers were on the prowl from the get-go, rambling to the tune of 492 total yards, all but 12 on the ground. Ethan Hill rushed nine times for 109 yards, and sophomore De’ago Benson carried six times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Nick de los Santos called his own number on a 4-yard run, drawing first blood at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter as Hill’s 65-yard run set up the score.

A 28-yard pass from Legacy’s Beau Kilgore to Isaiah Williams knotted things up late in the first, but moments later, Benson broke a 49-yarder to put the Panthers on top for good. Junior Dillon Lampkins made it 21-7 before halftime on a 23-yard scamper; and MHS junior defensive back Mikail Denton intercepted a Kilgore pass in the end zone to end the first half.

In the second half, senior Laine Martin added to the lead on a 1-yard plunge and Benson tacked on his second TD of the night on a 12-yard run. With 2:49 to go and reserves in place, Jordan McKenzie closed out MHS’ scoring on a 5-yard run.

The Panthers (4-3, 2-3) must defeat Mansfield Summit on Friday night at MISD Multipurpose Stadium and then must win at Richland in the Dec. 4 district finale.

Complicating the picture is that Summit (3-3, 2-1) has had two district games declared no-contests because of COVID-19. Those two games were against district leaders Burleson Centennial and Colleyville Heritage.

Paris 38, Mid. Heritage 28

PARIS — The Jaguars led by a touchdown at halftime thanks to a late scoring flurry. But the Wildcats pitched a second-half shutout and went on to win, 38-28, at Wildcat Stadium in the area round of the Class 4A Division I football playoffs to drop the curtain on the Jags’ 2020 season.

It’s the earliest playoff exit in school history for the Jags, who reached the region semis three times in a row from 2016-18 — their first three years of varsity existence — and advanced to the state quarterfinals last year.

The Jags finish at 9-3 on the year — but not before finishing as District 5-4A (I) champions, knocking off defending 4A Division I state runner-up Waco La Vega, and also notching an impressive win over Class 5A Mesquite Poteet on a last-minute booking.

Latray Miller and Cullen Stone each rushed for two touchdowns in their final high school football games. Miller carried the ball 23 times for 103 yards, while Stone was used sparingly — his only two touches went for scores.

Senior quarterback Daelin Rader ended his high school football career by completing 17 of 21 pass attempts for 218 yards, adding eight carries for 70 yards on the ground. Senior Carter Wilkerson caught 10 passes for 124 yards and classmate Haydon Wiginton caught six for 74 yards, but the HHS passing game produced no touchdowns and Rader was intercepted three times.

The Wildcats (8-4) advance to play district mate Melissa in the 4A Division I region semifinals. Melissa (11-1) beat Kennedale on Friday night, 43-17. Paris earlier this season had to forfeit a game to the Cardinals because of COVID-19.

Lucas Christian 59, OCS 50

OVILLA — Lucas Christian Academy traveled to Ovilla Christian School for Saturday’s TAPPS Division II six-man bi-district playoff game and came away with a 59-50 win, ending the Eagles’ football season.

The Eagles finished their first year under new head coach Joshua Johnson with a winning 5-4 record and bring back lots of promising underclassmen.

Lucas Christian (4-3) advances to take on Denton Calvary on Friday at a site and time to be determined.