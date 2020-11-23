Alvord moves past Italy in area round

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ALVARADO — The Alvord Bulldogs came into Friday night’s game against the Gladiators from Italy knowing that they had a monumental task ahead of them if they were to move on the Class 2A Division I playoffs.

Italy had dominated most of the teams on their schedule so far this fall, and to be honest, Alvord, which had lost their first 3 games, had to come together as a team in order just to make the playoffs.

But the Bulldogs turned the tables on the Gladiators and rolled to a 35-7 victory, ending Italy’s season.

Alvord, which never trailed in the game, started a bit slowly but then as their confidence grew so did the final outcome.

Alvord was led by senior quarterback Corbyn Cordell, who had his feet working as well as his right arm. On the ground, he carried the ball 18 times for 112 yards and found the end zone three times on the evening. His arm was equally as deadly as he was 19-of-23 with one touchdown.

Sophomore Daven Alley hauled in seven balls for 78 yards with a TD along with sophomore Van Taylor, who had seven carries for 88 yards, including a dazzling 60-yard touchdown run.

Italy was led by junior QB Jayden Saxon, who was 14-of-31 for 92 yards with 2 interceptions through the air and ran seven times to account for 44 yards, with one carry finding pay dirt from six yards out.

Junior running back Jaiden Barr was once again the workhorse with 20 carries that covered 117 yards. Senior Reese Janek caught seven passes for 92 yards.

Alvord (6-4) will move on and travel to Crawford this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff to take on the Pirates (11-1). Italy finishes the season at an outstanding 9-2 record.