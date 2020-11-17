SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Ellis County Week 12 high school football standings

Ellis County standings and results from the weekend of Nov. 12-14, with schedules for the weekend of Nov. 19-21: (Note: Schedules subject to change)

Bill Spinks
Waxahachie Daily Light

UIL

District 11-6A

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Cedar Hill                         3-1       5-1     191     132

x2-DeSoto                            3-1       5-1     288       98

2-Waxahachie                     2-2       3-4     109     169

M. Lake Ridge                     0-3       0-6       75     228

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x1-Duncanville                    4-0       6-1     335       88

Mansfield                             2-2       3-4     127     179

Waco Midway                      1-3       1-5     146     285

Waco High                           0-3       1-4     112     214

#-playoff seeding; x-6A Division I

Friday, Nov. 13

Waxahachie 21, Mansfield 7*

Duncanville 28, Cedar Hill 14*

DeSoto 63, Waco Midway 14*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Nov. 20

Waco Midway at Waxahachie*

DeSoto at Mansfield*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Duncanville*

Cedar Hill at Waco*, canceled, COVID-19

District 4-5A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

Coll. Heritage                      3-0       4-0     168     100

Burl. Centennial                 3-0       4-1     247     166

Mans. Summit                    2-0       3-1     147       99

Red Oak                               3-1       3-2     181     189

Midlothian                            1-3       3-3     216     176

Richland                              1-3       4-3     300     204

Mans. Legacy                      1-3       2-4     195     191

Birdville                                0-4       1-4       91     230

Friday, Nov. 13

Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35*

Burl. Centennial 69, Mans. Legacy 56*

Richland 61, Birdville 14*

Coll. Heritage at Mans. Summit*, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Nov. 20

Midlothian at Mans. Legacy*

Mans. Summit at Red Oak*

Burl. Centennial at Richland*

Birdville at Coll. Heritage*

District 8-5A (II)

Zone A                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-Ennis                                 3-0       6-0     341       84

x-Royse City                        2-1       4-2     242     212

Crandall                               1-2       3-3     200     271

Forney                                  0-3       0-8     164     393

Zone B                                  Dist       All       PF       PA

x-North Forney                    3-0       6-0     329     146

x-Greenville                         2-1       4-2     209     183

Sulphur Springs                 1-2       1-4       99     210

Corsicana                            0-3       2-6     170     258

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Nov. 13

Ennis 63, Forney 10*

Royse City 45, Crandall 22*

Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27*

North Forney 42, Corsicana 0*

Thursday, Nov. 19

Ennis at North Forney*

Friday, Nov. 20

Greenville at Royse City*

Sulphur Springs at Crandall*

Corsicana at Forney*

District 5-4A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Mid. Heritage                   4-0       9-2       22     229

2-Waco La Vega                 4-1       8-2     365     126

3-Stephenville                     3-2       6-5     470     398

4-Brownwood                     2-2       4-6     257     378

Life Waxahachie                 1-4       2-7     142     380

Alvarado                               0-5       2-8     144     417

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Mid. Heritage 70, Castleberry 7

Friday, Nov. 13

Waco La Vega 51, FW Western Hills 0

Stephenville 56, Benbrook 14

Kennedale 44, Brownwood 7

Thursday, Nov. 19

Stephenville vs, Argyle at Globe Life Park

Friday, Nov. 20

Mid. Heritage at Paris

Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Waco La Vega at Corsicana

District 5-4A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Glen Rose                       4-0       8-2     421     178

2-Godley                              3-1       7-4     448     311

3-Ferris                                2-2       5-5     174     237

4-Hillsboro                          1-3       4-6     204     244

Venus                                   0-4     0-10     132     471

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Sunnyvale 38, Ferris 14 (at Sunnyvale)

Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0 (at Caddo Mills)

Friday, Nov. 13

Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25 (at Glen Rose)

Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12 (at Godley)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Godley vs. Gilmer at Mesquite Hanby

District 7-3A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Grandview                        5-0       9-0     446     118

2-West                                  5-1       9-2     397     159

3-Dallas Madison              3-2       3-2     126     124

4-Maypearl                           3-3       7-4     337     248

Whitney                                2-4       3-7     240     311

Life Oak Cliff                        1-4       1-6       92     185

Dallas A+                             0-5       1-5       34     344

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Grandview 2, Teague 0, forfeit, COVID-19

West 62, Kemp 6 (at Mesquite Memorial)

Friday, Nov. 13

Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7 (at Groesbeck)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Dallas Madison 36, Groesbeck 29 (at Waco ISD)

Friday, Nov. 20

Grandview vs. Tatum at Athens

West vs. Mount Vernon at Rockwall

Dallas Madison vs. Mineola at Princeton

District 7-3A (II)                  Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Palmer                              5-1       9-2     374     173

2-Blooming Grove              5-1       7-4     223     129

3-Edgewood                       4-2       6-5     324     313

4-Rice                                   4-2       5-6     246     351

Scurry-Rosser                    2-3       4-4     215     202

Mildred                                 1-5       3-7     180     361

Dallas Gateway                  0-6       2-7     175     389

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Leonard 26, Palmer 20 (at Farmersville)

Bells 38, Edgewood 12 (at TAMU-Commerce)

Gunter 62, Rice 0 (at Emory Rains)

Friday, Nov. 13

Sadler S&S Consolidated 20, Blooming Grove 0 (at Mabank)

District 8-2A (I)                   Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Italy                                    5-0       9-1     394       95

2-Dawson                            3-2       6-5     368     190

3-Marlin                                3-2       4-5     202     296

4-Kerens                              3-2       4-7     138     185

Cayuga                                 1-4       2-7     158     262

Axtell                                     0-5       0-9     132     469

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8 (at Waco ISD)

Tolar 45, Dawson 42 (at Alvarado)

Friday, Nov. 13

Italy 28, Rio Vista 21 (at Waco Connally)

Crawford 49, Kerens 14 (at Whitney)

Friday, Nov. 20

Italy vs. Alvord at Alvarado

District 11-1A (I)                Dist       All       PF       PA

1-Blum                                 4-0       7-3     454     307

2-Avalon                               2-2       4-6     383     375

Milford                                   2-2       2-6     188     280

Covington                            2-2       4-5     326     314

Bynum                                  0-4       3-6     258     404

#-playoff seeding

Thursday, Nov. 12

Blum 58, Coolidge 28 (at Blum)

Friday, Nov. 13

Abbott 51, Avalon 6 (at Abbott)

Friday, Nov. 20

Blum vs. Saint Jo at Bridgeport

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)              Dist       All       PF       PA

Waco Live Oak                    5-0       6-1     391     169

Plano Coram Deo              5-1       5-3     412     284

Ovilla Christian                   3-3       5-3     332     223

McK. Cornerstone              2-3       3-3     366     353

Waco Vanguard                  2-3       3-4     242     272

Rockwall Heritage             0-3       1-3       47     158

x-Kenn. Fellowship            0-4       0-4       20     190

y-Longview Trinity               0-0       0-0          0          0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Nov. 13

Waco Live Oak 54, Ovilla Christian 6*

Plano Coram Deo 52, Kenn. Fellowship 0*

McK. Cornerstone at Rockwall Heritage*, canceled, COVID-19

(Waco Vanguard bye)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Lucas Christian at Ovilla Christian (6 p.m.)