Jags devour Castleberry; Paris next

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The bi-district round of the Class 4A Division I football playoffs started on Thursday night as the Jaguars of Midlothian Heritage played host to the Lions from Fort Worth Castleberry High School, and they used a balanced attack on the ground and through the air to roll to a convincing 70-7 win.

Castleberry took the opening kickoff and had what might have been its most impressive and sustained drive of the evening. The Lions strung together 9 plays that covered 72 yards but after that drive stalled, they were forced to punt to the Jaguars. The balance of the initial quarter was pretty much a defensive game as both teams continued to probe each others’ defense to find a weakness.

The game turned in the Jags’ favor late in the first frame, as Heritage scored on a 2 yard plunge by Latray Miller for his first of 3 touchdowns for the night. The extra point was added by Dylan Riggins making the score 7-0 going into the second period.

The Jags (9-2) then found the key to overcoming the Lions and proceeded to dominate the rest of the game. In the second quarter Heritage scored on the next five times that they had the ball on drives that covered 35, 35, 59, 51 and 33 yards. That offensive explosion carried HHS to a 42-0 halftime advantage.

The Jags then picked up where they left off in the first half, as they scored on drives of 52, 82 and 66 yards to expand the lead to 63-0 heading into the final stanza.

After the Jags decided to give some of their back-up crew some game time experience, the Lions finally were able to put some points on the board in the final quarter with a 10 play, 95 yard drive that culminated with quarterback Drew Aguillon showing off his mobility with a electrifying 30 yard scamper. The point after was added by Cristian Torres.

Heritage then closed out the scoring and the evening with a 10 play 53 yard drive when Caleb Hall gutted the Lions defense one last time as he scored from 19 yards out and Riggins added his tenth extra point of the night.

Aguillon was 12-of-24 for 109 yards and an interception for Castleberry (3-6), and also added 20 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Juan Cano had 10 carries for 66 yards. Lonnie Adams (senior receiver) pitched in with 6 catches for 86 yards.

The Jaguars were once again ably guided by senior quarterback Daelin Rader (10 completions out of 14 attempts with 3 TDs and 1 interception). Seniors Haydon Wiginton (6 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs) and Carter Wilkerson (1 reception for 33 yards and one score) paved the way through the air, along with sophomore Xavier Moten (1 snag for 47 yards and one visit to the end zone). On the ground, Heritage was spear-headed by senior running back Latray Miller who had 9 carries for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns, and senior Caleb Hall toted the pigskin 13 times for 108 yards and 1 TD. Heritage also had touchdowns from senior Cullen Stone (3 carries for 80 yards and one score) and sophomore Jason Barela, who carried the ball once for 24 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars will be moving on to the area round for a rematch against the Paris Wildcats, who defeated Dallas Lincoln by a score of 56-26. The time, date and location have not been determined as of yet. Paris beat the Jags, 28-14, on Sept. 18 in Midlothian.