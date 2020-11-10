Football roundup: Losses put MHS, ROHS in dire straits

Daily Light report

BURLESON — With two losses already on their District 4-5A (I) ledger, this Friday night’s game against county rival Red Oak looms large for the Midlothian Panthers.

Quarterback Phillip Hamilton had four touchdown passes for 249 yards to help lead Burleson Centennial to a 41-13 win against the Panthers on Friday night at Burleson ISD Stadium.

The setback leaves the Panthers (3-2, 1-2) tied for fifth place with Mansfield Legacy in the district standings. Centennial is tied in the loss column for first place with Colleyville Heritage and Mansfield Summit, with Red Oak at 2-1.

After Panther quarterback Nicholas de los Santos’ touchdown pass to wide receiver Xavionte Jackson for 41 yards knotted the game at 7-all in the first quarter, the Spartans (3-1, 2-0) ran off the next 34 points to take control.

De los Santos completed 4 of 12 pass attempts for Midlothian for 70 yards and one touchdown before sitting out the second half with the game out of hand. Backup David Smith rushed for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the game and led the team with a total of 57 rushing yards.

The Panthers will return to MISD Multipurpose Stadium on Friday to host the Hawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Coll. Heritage 27, Red Oak 13

GRAPEVINE — Red Oak led by a point at intermission, but Colleyville Heritage took the lead for good in the third quarter to defeat the Hawks, 27-13, on Friday in a key District 5-4A (I) game at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Quarterbacks Joshua Ervin and Chris Parson each threw a touchdown pass to Triston Edwards and Jace Wyatt repectively. Edwards finished with 100 receiving yards on seven receptions for the Hawks (2-2, 2-1). Zach Sanders carried 33 times for 174 yards but was held out of the end zone.

After a scoreless first quarter, Colleyville (4-0, 3-0) drew first blood, but the Hawks blocked the extra point. Red Oak finally answered on Ervin’s 31-yard pass to Edwards at the 4:16 mark, and the Hawks led 7-6 at the half.

Glen Rose 35, Ferris 8

GLEN ROSE — Quarterback Nate Aguinaga rushed for 100 yards and the team’s only touchdown as the Yellowjackets ended the regular season with a 35-8 los to the District 5-4A (II) champion Tigers on Friday night.

Kayden Barnes added 81 rushing yards on 19 carries. Aguinaga completed two passes, one to Brendan Winsor for 34 yards and one to Trey Johnston for 12 yards.

The Jackets (5-4, 2-2) will travel to Sunnyvale on Thursday night for the bi-district round of the 4A Division II playoffs. Glen Rose (8-1, 4-0) will host Nevada Community on Friday.

West 27, Maypearl 14

MAYPEARL — The Panthers led by a point at the half, but the visiting Trojans pitched a shutout in the second half to clinch second place in District 7-3A (I) with a 27-14 win on Friday night.

Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick each rushed for two touchdowns for the Trojans, who locked up the second seed with the win.

The Panthers (7-3, 3-3) are the No. 4 seed in the district and will take on Malakoff at Groesbeck in the bi-district round of the 3A Division I playoffs. West (8-2, 5-1) will face Kemp at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

Palmer 65, Dallas Gateway 12

PALMER — Julian Villasenor was a perfect 12-of-12 through the air for 200 yards and four passing touchdowns as the District 7-3A (II) champion Bulldogs breezed past Dallas Gateway Charter Academy, 65-12, on Friday night.

Bralen Lopez added two TD runs, a TD catch and a punt return for a score en route to 167 all-purpose yards, and Gabe Bolden added two TD catches and a scoring run for the Bulldogs. Caden Langthorn chipped in with one rushing score.

Palmer (9-1, 5-1) will face Leonard (5-4) in the 3A Division II bi-district round on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Farmersville. Leonard got a forfeit win from Whitewright because of COVID-19 to get into the playoffs.

Gateway finished 0-6 in district play and 2-7 overall.

Italy 61, Marlin 6

MARLIN — Jaiden Barr sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown on Italy's first play from scrimmage and finished with 12 carries for 157 yards and 3 TDs as the Italy Gladiators put a bow on their perfect District 8-2A (I) championship with a 61-6 rout of Marlin on Friday night.

Quarterback Jayden Saxon kept the ball 8 times for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jay'lon Hernandez carried twice for 27 yards and a TD that covered 20 yards, and Kort Holley ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Gladiators took a 29-0 halftime lead and exploded in the third quarter for 32 more points to turn it into a blowout.

The Gladiators (8-1, 5-0) will take on Rio Vista on Friday in the 2A Division I bi-district round at 7 p.m. at Waco Connally.

Marlin (4-4, 3-2) finished third in district and will play Bosqueville on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Blum 72, Avalon 27

AVALON — Despite a 72-27 mercy-rule loss to defending state champion Blum on Friday, the Avalon Eagles are headed back to the playoffs.

The Eagles (4-5, 2-2) finished in a three-way tie for second place in District 11-1A (I) with Milford and Covington, but won the tiebreaker setup in which the team with the fewest points was kicked out and the top two were compared head-to-head. In this case, Avalon’s 33-18 victory over Milford on Oct. 23 was the difference.

Avalon will travel to Abbott on Friday for a season rematch. Abbott won the first meeting, 58-37, in the season-opener for both teams on Aug. 28. Blum will host Coolidge on Thursday.

Milford 60, Covington 28

MILFORD — The rebuilding Bulldogs (2-6, 2-2) will miss the playoffs this year, but ended their season on a winning note with a 60-28 District 11-1A (I) home victory against Covington on Friday night.

Freshman Matthew Lara rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Ka’Charo Cook added 123 yards and a TD and threw for a 17-yard TD to freshman Landon Williamson. Oscar Aguilar added a passing score and Devon Castille ran for a TD.

The Bulldogs will lose one senior, Castille, to graduation next year.

OCS 50, Garland Christian 0

OVILLA — The Eagles (5-2, 3-2) stepped out of district play and grabbed a 50-0 mercy-rule win against Garland Christian on Thursday night.

The Eagles will wrap up the regular season at home on Friday with a game against first-place Waco Live Oak Classical.