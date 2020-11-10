Ennis’ early flood swamps Pirates

CRANDALL — Ennis took to the road for only the second time this season when they traveled to Crandall to take on the Pirates last Friday night.

Ennis practically closed out the game in the first quarter with a maroon tidal wave that had the Lions ahead by a score of 35-0 when the quarter ended. EHS ended the game with a final score of 54-9.

Ennis was guided once again by senior quarterback Collin Drake, who was 19 of 29 for 231 yards and 5 touchdown passes – and the all-hands team of senior Laylon Spencer (7 catches for 135 yards and 3 TDs), senior Karon Smith with 6 receptions for 63 yards, and junior Skylan Simmons rounded it out with 4 catches for 37 yards and 2 TDs.

Ennis was led on the ground by senior Jacobie Collins, who had 4 carries for 50 yards and 1 touchdown, and Drake, who can kill with his feet also, had 41 yards on just 4 rushes and 1 visit to the end zone.

Ennis had taken a full 10 seconds to return the opening kickoff 82 yards by senior Stephon Townsend for the initial score of the game.

Crandall’s offense was directed by junior quarterback Jamonte Gordon-West, with 23 attempted passes and 14 completions for 127 yards that resulted in a touchdown and an interception. Sophomore Chris Abron led all rushers in the game with 22 carries for 103 yards. Outstanding receiver for the Pirates was Luke Moffitt with 3 catches for 51 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Pirates travel to Royse City (3-2 overall and 2-1 in district) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ennis will return home to take on the Jumping Jackrabbits from Forney (1-6 overall and 1-3 in district), on Friday night, also. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lions Memorial Stadium.