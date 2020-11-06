‘Battle of 287’ up for DCTF vote

Daily Light report

Election Day is in the rearview mirror, but for fans of Waxahachie and Ennis football, it’s time to vote again.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has named the “Battle of 287” as one of the 100 top rivalries in the state of Texas. This week, the rivalry is up for a vote along nine other rivalries to decide which rivalry is the best.

The “Battle of 287” is one of the state’s oldest rivalries with the first meeting being played in 1908. The winner of this game walks off the field and hangs an actual Highway 287 road sign in their school until they meet back on the gridiron the next year.

Ennis has won the last two meetings, in 2019 and 2020. What's regarded as the 100th game in this series will take place next year at Waxahachie's Lumpkins Stadium.

This week’s voting ends on Sunday at noon.

In celebration of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Texas high school football, the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football have teamed up to honor the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history. With the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians, the UIL and DCTF will honor 100 of the most legendary rivalries in the state's illustrious history.

Each week throughout the 2020 season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football will announce 10 honorees on the list, an indelible honor to be known as one of the greatest in Texas high school football history. Fans will then have an opportunity to weigh in, voting for the rivalry they think is the best of the best, to be named as a UIL 100 Fan’s Choice.

It all leads up to a celebration as big as Texas, celebrating the UIL’s 100 Rivalries — and the Fan’s Choice Top 10 — at the UIL Texas high school football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this December.

Voting takes place at https://www.texasfootball.com/static-page/form/?url=UIL100-Rivalries .