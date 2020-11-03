Ennis’ Beasley thrives on playing both ways

Patty Hullett

Daily Light contributor

Devion Beasley has lived most of his life in the city of Ennis, where he started playing football at the age of 3. After a year of participation in the “Pee Wee” leagues, he already had been won over to his favorite chosen sport. At age four, he proudly announced, “I love playing football”, said Beasley.

This talented young man has always been a gifted athlete. But his name eased onto the Lions’ radar screen in 2019, as his family moved back home – from Waxahachie to Ennis, where a host of his relatives are based. Beasley had played some for Waxahachie’s varsity football team during the 2018-2019 season as a freshman, but he decided to become a part of the Ennis Lions team when he started back to school at EHS in the summer of 2019 – and he has been a significant star ever since.

Beasley not only enjoys playing football, but he also excels in Ennis basketball and track. In addition, he is quickly becoming a much-sought-after collegiate football player as his future evolves. Over the past couple of years, as an Ennis Lion, Beasley has pulled in some impressive accolades and titles such as: “2019 Newcomer the Year”, #1 “Safety of the Year”, and 2nd team “Running Back of the Year”. He confesses that he would love the opportunity to play for “SMU” or “TCU” some day.

This two-way player, a virtual “workhorse”, seems to often be at the right place, at the right time. He is a constant contributor on the offensive side of the ball, as one of the most reliable running backs on the Lions roster – rushing the ball and catching short passes that often result in 6 points in the end zone.

Beasley scored three touchdowns as a running back in last Friday’s 71-18 shellacking of Royse City, and also had nine unassisted tackles at his defensive back position.

Offensive coordinator Tony Castillo says of Beasley, one of his running backs, “He is one of our top athletes here in Ennis. He simply has a knack for the ball. He is a hard worker and is so knowledgeable of the game of football.”

Castillo continues, “Our coaching staff is very proud of Devion. We are very excited that he is currently a junior, so we look forward to even more growth from this young man next year. He plays his position at full speed and he seems to make things happen when we give him the ball. Overall, he is just an all-around great kid!”

On defense, Devion seems to be all over the field, making stops, causing fumbles, or reeling in interceptions. This guy is a beast on the defensive side of the ball.

Beasley says, “I really like playing both offense and defense for the Lions, but my deep LOVE is competing from my defensive position at strong safety. If I had to choose one over the other, it would definitely be defense for me!”

When asked about his expectation for this 2020-2021 football season, he smiles and announces, “Our plan this year is to go for the State Championship ring, and we’re hoping for a ‘16 and 0’ season record. We are focused and are working like crazy to accomplish the high goals we have set as a team.”

Beasley admits that he loves and greatly admires all of his Ennis coaches, but his favorite is offensive assistant Steven Moreno. He says they just seem to click together.

His favorite Ennis High School teacher is Mrs. Kovar, his “Career and Technology and Education and Training Pathway” instructor. This lady teaches students who are pursuing careers in Eduation, including teaching, coaching, or working with children in the future . Beasley says, “She has helped me through so much – academically and personally. She is just a great teacher and an even greater person.”

Mrs. Kovar states, “Devion is a terrific athlete, but he is also a hard-working student and a very respectful young man with a strong work ethic and upholds good character. He enjoys sharing his passion with younger students and that has shown in my classes over the last two years. I look forward to seeing where his sports career takes him, whether professionally or as a coach. Either way, I am confident that Devion will do great things in his life.”

Another of his very important mentors in his life is his pastor from his church – Pastor Todd. According to Beasley, “He never lets you talk down on yourself. He is a constant encourager, and that helps me a lot.”

Beasley is the son of Dennis Beasley and Tinequa Griffin. He has two younger sisters – Janyiah (10) and Semaj (8).

Sam Harrell noted that Devion’s father (Dennis) was one of his star players during the 2002, 2003, and 2004 Ennis Lions football seasons. That was when he was first serving as Head Coach in Ennis.

Harrell says, “Those were three really good years for EHS, and I was proud that Dennis Beasley was on our State Title team in 2004. So, it’s not surprising to me that his son Devion would also be an outstanding football player.”