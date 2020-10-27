SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 9 high school football standings

Bill Spinks
Waxahachie Daily Light

UIL

District 11-6A     Dist    All    PF    PA

DeSoto    1-0    3-0    141    35

Cedar Hill    1-0    3-0    93    52

Duncanville    1-0    3-1    198    53

Mansfield    1-0    2-2    83    110

Waxahachie    0-1    1-3    47    106

Waco High    0-1    1-2    62    114

Waco Midway    0-1    0-3    48    111

M. Lake Ridge    0-1    0-4    54    155

Thursday, Oct. 22

Mansfield 28, Waco Midway 24*

Friday, Oct. 23

DeSoto 42, Waxahachie 6*

Cedar Hill 38, Mans. Lake Ridge 14*

Duncanville 56, Waco High 9*

Friday, Oct. 30

Cedar Hill at Waxahachie* (HC)

DeSoto at Mans. Lake Ridge*

Mansfield at Duncanville*

Waco High at Waco Midway* (HC)

District 4-5A (I)     Dist    All    PF    PA

Midlothian    1-0    3-0    147    44

Coll. Heritage    1-0    2-0    96    66

Red Oak    1-0    1-1    66    73

Mans. Summit    0-0    1-1    59    69

Burl. Centennial    0-0    1-1    80    83

Richland    0-1    3-1    176    85

Birdville    0-1    1-1    35    63

Mans. Legacy    0-1    1-2    83    55

Thursday, Oct. 22

Midlothian 49, Birdville 14*

Ennis 63, Mans. Summit 26

Friday, Oct. 23

Red Oak 45, Mans. Legacy 21*

Coll. Heritage 48, Richland 42*

Mans. Summit at Burl. Centennial*, canceled, COVID-19

Thursday, Oct. 29

Mans. Legacy at Mans. Summit*

Friday, Oct. 30

Midlothian at Coll. Heritage*

Richland at Red Oak*

Burl. Centennial at Birdville*

District 8-5A (II)     Dist    All    PF    PA

North Forney    1-0    4-0    174    100

Royse City    1-0    2-1    116    88

Corsicana    1-1    2-3    121    139

Ennis    0-0    3-0    153    47

Crandall    0-0    2-1    112    118

Greenville    0-0    2-1    88    71

Sulphur Springs    0-0    0-2    23    86

Forney    0-2    0-5    69    210

Thursday, Oct. 22

Ennis 63, Mans. Summit 26

Friday, Oct. 23

Corsicana 20, Forney 10*

Crandall at North Forney*, canceled, COVID-19

Ennis at Sulphur Springs*, canceled, COVID-19

Saturday, Oct. 24

Royse City at Greenville*, canceled, COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 30

Royse City at Ennis* (HC)

Forney at Crandall*

Greenville at Corsicana*

North Forney at Sulphur Springs*

District 5-4A (I)     Dist    All    PF    PA

x-Mid. Heritage    3-0    7-2    310    195

x-Stephenville    3-1    5-4    387    342

x-Waco La Vega    2-1    5-2    201    120

Brownwood    1-1    3-4    196    258

Life Waxahachie    1-3    2-6    128    331

Alvarado    0-4    2-7    144    366

x - clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 23

Mid. Heritage 31, Waco La Vega 21*

Stephenville 49, Life Waxahachie 13*

Brownwood 47, Alvarado 14*

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Brownwood at Life Waxahachie*

Waco La Vega at Alvarado*

Friday, Oct. 30

Mid. Heritage at Stephenville*

District 5-4A (II)     Dist    All    PF    PA

x-Glen Rose    3-0    7-0    333    114

Ferris    1-1    4-3    108    138

Godley    1-1    4-4    290    255

Hillsboro    1-2    4-4    176    129

Venus    0-2    0-8    90    365

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 23

Ferris 20, Hillsboro 17*

Glen Rose 2, Venus 0*, forfeit

(Godley bye)

Friday, Oct. 30

Venus at Ferris*

Hillsboro at Godley* (HC)

Grandview at Glen Rose

District 7-3A (I)     Dist    All    PF    PA

x-Grandview    4-0    7-0    363    73

West    3-1    6-2    250    139

Dallas Madison    2-1    2-1    82    72

Maypearl    2-2    6-2    269    124

Whitney    2-3    3-6    220    264

Dallas A+     0-3    1-3    34    229

Life Oak Cliff    0-3    0-5    35    158

x - clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 23

West 31, Dallas Madison 7*

Whitney 54, Dallas A+ 0*

Grandview at Life Oak Cliff*, canceled, COVID-19

(Maypearl bye)

Friday, Oct. 30

Maypearl at Whitney*

Dallas A+ at West*

Dallas Madison at Life Oak Cliff*

Grandview at Glen Rpse

District 7-3A (II)     Dist    All    PF    PA

x-Palmer    4-1    8-1    289    135

x-Blooming Grove    3-1    5-3    120    102

Rice    3-1    4-4    198    216

Edgewood    3-2    5-4    266    254

Scurry-Rosser    1-3    3-4    166    188

Mildred    1-3    3-5    145    266

Dallas Gateway    0-4    2-5    163    272

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 23

Palmer 2, Blooming Grove 0*, forfeit

Edgewood 27, Rice 24*

Scurry-Rosser 52, Dallas Gateway 8*

(Mildred bye)

Friday, Oct. 30

Edgewood at Mildred*

Scurry-Rosser at Rice*

Blooming Grove at Dallas Gateway*

(Palmer bye)

District 8-2A (I)     Dist    All    PF    PA

x-Italy    3-0    6-1    277    54

x-Dawson    3-1    6-3    312    117

Marlin    2-1    3-3    126    149

Kerens    2-2    3-6    110    136

Cayuga    0-3    1-6    84    202

Axtell    0-3    0-7    62    333

x-clinched playoffs

Friday, Oct. 23

Italy 49, Cayuga 0*

Dawson 55, Marlin 0*

Kerens 31, Axtell 0*

Friday, Oct. 30

Dawson at Italy*

Cayuga at Kerens*

Axtell at Marlin*

District 11-1A (I)     Dist    All    PF    PA

Blum    2-0    4-3    276    252

Avalon    2-1    4-4    350    252

Covington    1-1    3-4    237    254

Milford    1-1    1-5    128    204

Bynum    0-3    3-5    258    343

Friday, Oct. 23

Avalon 33, Milford 18*

Blum 52, Bynum 7*

(Covington bye)

Friday, Oct. 30

Milford at Blum*

Bynum at Covington*

(Avalon bye)

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M)    Dist    All    PF    PA

Waco Live Oak    3-0    4-1    291    143

Ovilla Christian    3-1    4-1    252    133

Plano Coram Deo    2-1    2-3    218    236

McK. Cornerstone    1-2    2-2    232    193

Waco Vanguard    1-2    2-3    140    162

Rockwall Heritage    0-2    1-2    47    110

x-Kenn. Fellowship    0-2    0-2    0    92

y-Longview Trinity    0-0    0-0    0    0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Oct. 23

Ovilla Christian 50, Rockwall Heritage 28*

Plano Coram Deo 62, Waco Vanguard 28*

McK. Cornerstone 46, Kenn. Fellowship 0*

Waco Live Oak 56, Denton Calvary 21

Friday, Oct. 30

Waco Vanguard at Ovilla Christian*

Plano Coram Deo at McK. Cornerstone*

Rockwall Heritage at Waco Live Oak*

(Kenn. Fellowship bye)