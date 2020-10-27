Ellis County Week 9 high school football standings
UIL
District 11-6A Dist All PF PA
DeSoto 1-0 3-0 141 35
Cedar Hill 1-0 3-0 93 52
Duncanville 1-0 3-1 198 53
Mansfield 1-0 2-2 83 110
Waxahachie 0-1 1-3 47 106
Waco High 0-1 1-2 62 114
Waco Midway 0-1 0-3 48 111
M. Lake Ridge 0-1 0-4 54 155
Thursday, Oct. 22
Mansfield 28, Waco Midway 24*
Friday, Oct. 23
DeSoto 42, Waxahachie 6*
Cedar Hill 38, Mans. Lake Ridge 14*
Duncanville 56, Waco High 9*
Friday, Oct. 30
Cedar Hill at Waxahachie* (HC)
DeSoto at Mans. Lake Ridge*
Mansfield at Duncanville*
Waco High at Waco Midway* (HC)
District 4-5A (I) Dist All PF PA
Midlothian 1-0 3-0 147 44
Coll. Heritage 1-0 2-0 96 66
Red Oak 1-0 1-1 66 73
Mans. Summit 0-0 1-1 59 69
Burl. Centennial 0-0 1-1 80 83
Richland 0-1 3-1 176 85
Birdville 0-1 1-1 35 63
Mans. Legacy 0-1 1-2 83 55
Thursday, Oct. 22
Midlothian 49, Birdville 14*
Ennis 63, Mans. Summit 26
Friday, Oct. 23
Red Oak 45, Mans. Legacy 21*
Coll. Heritage 48, Richland 42*
Mans. Summit at Burl. Centennial*, canceled, COVID-19
Thursday, Oct. 29
Mans. Legacy at Mans. Summit*
Friday, Oct. 30
Midlothian at Coll. Heritage*
Richland at Red Oak*
Burl. Centennial at Birdville*
District 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
North Forney 1-0 4-0 174 100
Royse City 1-0 2-1 116 88
Corsicana 1-1 2-3 121 139
Ennis 0-0 3-0 153 47
Crandall 0-0 2-1 112 118
Greenville 0-0 2-1 88 71
Sulphur Springs 0-0 0-2 23 86
Forney 0-2 0-5 69 210
Thursday, Oct. 22
Ennis 63, Mans. Summit 26
Friday, Oct. 23
Corsicana 20, Forney 10*
Crandall at North Forney*, canceled, COVID-19
Ennis at Sulphur Springs*, canceled, COVID-19
Saturday, Oct. 24
Royse City at Greenville*, canceled, COVID-19
Friday, Oct. 30
Royse City at Ennis* (HC)
Forney at Crandall*
Greenville at Corsicana*
North Forney at Sulphur Springs*
District 5-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Mid. Heritage 3-0 7-2 310 195
x-Stephenville 3-1 5-4 387 342
x-Waco La Vega 2-1 5-2 201 120
Brownwood 1-1 3-4 196 258
Life Waxahachie 1-3 2-6 128 331
Alvarado 0-4 2-7 144 366
x - clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 23
Mid. Heritage 31, Waco La Vega 21*
Stephenville 49, Life Waxahachie 13*
Brownwood 47, Alvarado 14*
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Brownwood at Life Waxahachie*
Waco La Vega at Alvarado*
Friday, Oct. 30
Mid. Heritage at Stephenville*
District 5-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Glen Rose 3-0 7-0 333 114
Ferris 1-1 4-3 108 138
Godley 1-1 4-4 290 255
Hillsboro 1-2 4-4 176 129
Venus 0-2 0-8 90 365
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 23
Ferris 20, Hillsboro 17*
Glen Rose 2, Venus 0*, forfeit
(Godley bye)
Friday, Oct. 30
Venus at Ferris*
Hillsboro at Godley* (HC)
Grandview at Glen Rose
District 7-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Grandview 4-0 7-0 363 73
West 3-1 6-2 250 139
Dallas Madison 2-1 2-1 82 72
Maypearl 2-2 6-2 269 124
Whitney 2-3 3-6 220 264
Dallas A+ 0-3 1-3 34 229
Life Oak Cliff 0-3 0-5 35 158
x - clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 23
West 31, Dallas Madison 7*
Whitney 54, Dallas A+ 0*
Grandview at Life Oak Cliff*, canceled, COVID-19
(Maypearl bye)
Friday, Oct. 30
Maypearl at Whitney*
Dallas A+ at West*
Dallas Madison at Life Oak Cliff*
Grandview at Glen Rpse
District 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Palmer 4-1 8-1 289 135
x-Blooming Grove 3-1 5-3 120 102
Rice 3-1 4-4 198 216
Edgewood 3-2 5-4 266 254
Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-4 166 188
Mildred 1-3 3-5 145 266
Dallas Gateway 0-4 2-5 163 272
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 23
Palmer 2, Blooming Grove 0*, forfeit
Edgewood 27, Rice 24*
Scurry-Rosser 52, Dallas Gateway 8*
(Mildred bye)
Friday, Oct. 30
Edgewood at Mildred*
Scurry-Rosser at Rice*
Blooming Grove at Dallas Gateway*
(Palmer bye)
District 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Italy 3-0 6-1 277 54
x-Dawson 3-1 6-3 312 117
Marlin 2-1 3-3 126 149
Kerens 2-2 3-6 110 136
Cayuga 0-3 1-6 84 202
Axtell 0-3 0-7 62 333
x-clinched playoffs
Friday, Oct. 23
Italy 49, Cayuga 0*
Dawson 55, Marlin 0*
Kerens 31, Axtell 0*
Friday, Oct. 30
Dawson at Italy*
Cayuga at Kerens*
Axtell at Marlin*
District 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Blum 2-0 4-3 276 252
Avalon 2-1 4-4 350 252
Covington 1-1 3-4 237 254
Milford 1-1 1-5 128 204
Bynum 0-3 3-5 258 343
Friday, Oct. 23
Avalon 33, Milford 18*
Blum 52, Bynum 7*
(Covington bye)
Friday, Oct. 30
Milford at Blum*
Bynum at Covington*
(Avalon bye)
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M) Dist All PF PA
Waco Live Oak 3-0 4-1 291 143
Ovilla Christian 3-1 4-1 252 133
Plano Coram Deo 2-1 2-3 218 236
McK. Cornerstone 1-2 2-2 232 193
Waco Vanguard 1-2 2-3 140 162
Rockwall Heritage 0-2 1-2 47 110
x-Kenn. Fellowship 0-2 0-2 0 92
y-Longview Trinity 0-0 0-0 0 0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Friday, Oct. 23
Ovilla Christian 50, Rockwall Heritage 28*
Plano Coram Deo 62, Waco Vanguard 28*
McK. Cornerstone 46, Kenn. Fellowship 0*
Waco Live Oak 56, Denton Calvary 21
Friday, Oct. 30
Waco Vanguard at Ovilla Christian*
Plano Coram Deo at McK. Cornerstone*
Rockwall Heritage at Waco Live Oak*
(Kenn. Fellowship bye)