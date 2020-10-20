SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis County Week 8 high school football standings

Bill Spinks
Waxahachie Daily Light

UIL

District 11-6A ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Duncanville;0-0;2-1;142;44

DeSoto;0-0;2-0;99;29

Cedar Hill;0-0;2-0;55;38

Waco High;0-0;1-1;53;58

Waxahachie;0-0;1-2;41;64

Mansfield;0-0;1-2;55;86

M. Lake Ridge;0-0;0-3;40;117

Waco Midway;0-0;0-3;38;114

Friday, Oct. 16

Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17

DeSoto 62, TCA-Cedar Hill 29

(Only games scheduled)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Waco Midway at Mansfield*

Friday, Oct. 23

Waxahachie at DeSoto*

Mans. Lake Ridge at Cedar Hill*

Duncanville at Waco High*

District 4-5A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Richland;0-0;3-0;134;37

Midlothian;0-0;2-0;98;30

Coll. Heritage;0-0;1-0;48;24

Mans. Summit;0-0;1-0;33;6

Birdville;0-0;1-0;21;14

Burl. Centennial;0-0;1-1;80;83

Mans. Legacy;0-0;1-1;38;34

Red Oak;0-0;0-1;21;52

Friday, Oct. 16

(No games scheduled)

Thursday, Oct. 22

Birdville at Midlothian (HC)*

Mans. Summit at Ennis

Friday, Oct. 23

Red Oak at Mans. Legacy*

Coll. Heritage at Richland*

Mans. Summit at Burl. Centennial*, canceled, COVID-19

District 8-5A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

North Forney;1-0;4-0;174;100

Royse City;1-0;2-1;116;88

Ennis;0-0;2-0;90;21

Crandall;0-0;2-1;112;118

Greenville;0-0;2-1;88;71

Sulphur Springs;0-0;0-2;23;86

Corsicana;0-1;1-3;101;129

Forney;0-1;0-4;59;190

Friday, Oct. 16

Royse City 41, Corsicana 28*

North Forney 61, Forney 21*

Greenville at Ennis*, ppd., COVID-19

Sulphur Springs at Crandall*, ppd., COVID-19

Thursday, Oct. 22

Mans. Summit at Ennis

Friday, Oct. 23

Forney at Corsicana*

Crandall at North Forney, ppd., COVID-19*

Ennis at Sulphur Springs, ppd., COVID-19*

Saturday, Oct. 24

Royse City at Greenville*

District 5-4A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Waco La Vega;2-0;5-1;180;89

Mid. Heritage;2-0;6-2;279;174

Stephenville;2-1;4-4;338;329

Life Waxahachie;1-2;2-5;115;282

Brownwood;0-1;2-4;149;244

Alvarado;0-3;2-6;130;319

Friday, Oct. 16

Mid. Heritage 45, Life Waxahachie 6*

Stephenville 56, Alvarado 21*

Brownwood at Waco La Vega, ppd., COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 23

Waco La Vega at Mid. Heritage*

Life Waxahachie at Stephenville*

Alvarado at Brownwood*

District 5-4A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Glen Rose;2-0;7-0;331;114

Hillsboro;1-1;4-3;159;109

Godley;1-1;4-4;290;255

Ferris;0-1;3-3;88;121

Venus;0-1;0-7;90;363

Friday, Oct. 16

Godley 35, Ferris 7*

Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0*

(Venus bye)

Friday, Oct. 23

Ferris at Hillsboro*

Glen Rose at Venus*

(Godley bye)

District 7-3A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

x-Grandview;4-0;7-0;363;73

Dallas Madison;2-0;2-0;75;41

West;2-1;5-2;219;132

Maypearl;2-2;6-2;269;124

Whitney;1-3;2-6;166;264

Dallas A+ ;0-2;1-2;34;175

Life Oak Cliff;0-3;0-5;35;158

Friday, Oct. 16

Maypearl 63, Dallas A+ 0*

Dallas Madison 40, Whitney 22*

Grandview 58, West 14*

(Life Oak Cliff bye)

Friday, Oct. 23

West at Dallas Madison*

Grandview at Life Oak Cliff*

Whitney at Dallas A+*

(Maypearl bye)

District 7-3A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

x-Palmer;4-1;8-1;289;135

x-Blooming Grove;3-1;5-3;120;102

Rice;3-0;4-3;174;189

Edgewood;2-2;4-4;239;230

Mildred;1-3;3-5;145;266

Dallas Gateway;0-3;2-4;155;220

Scurry-Rosser;0-3;2-4;114;180

Friday, Oct. 16

Palmer 21, Scurry-Rosser 14*

Rice 52, Mildred 42*

Edgewood 50, Dallas Gateway 12*

(Blooming Grove bye)

Friday, Oct. 23

Palmer 2, Blooming Grove 0, forfeit, COVID-19*

Rice at Edgewood*

Dallas Gateway at Scurry-Rosser*

(Mildred bye)

District 8-2A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Italy;2-0;5-1;228;54

Marlin;2-0;3-2;126;94

Dawson;2-1;5-3;257;117

Kerens;1-2;2-6;79;136

Cayuga;0-2;1-5;84;153

Axtell;0-2;0-6;62;302

Friday, Oct. 16

Italy 51, Axtell 14*

Marlin 28, Kerens 14*

Dawson 23, Cayuga 0*

Friday, Oct. 23

Italy at Cayuga*

Marlin at Dawson*

Kerens at Axtell*

District 11-1A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA

Milford;1-0;1-4;110;171

Blum;1-0;3-3;224;245

Avalon;1-1;3-4;317;234

Covington;1-1;3-4;237;254

Bynum;0-2;3-4;251;291

Friday, Oct. 16

Avalon 53, Bynum 8*

Blum 24, Covington 16*

(Milford bye)

Friday, Oct. 23

Avalon at Milford*

Blum at Bynum*

(Covington bye)=

TAPPS

District DII-3 (6M);Dist;All;PF;PA

Waco Live Oak;3-0;4-0;235;122

Ovilla Christian;2-1;3-1;202;105

Plano Coram Deo;1-1;1-3;156;208

Waco Vanguard;1-1;2-2;112;100

Rockwall Heritage;0-1;1-1;19;60

x-Kenn. Fellowship;0-1;0-1;0;46

McK. Cornerstone;0-2;1-2;186;193

y-Longview Trinity;0-0;0-0;0;0

x-Division I

y-canceled season

Friday, Oct. 16

Ovilla Christian 58, McK. Cornerstone 40*

Waco Live Oak 36, Plano Coram Deo 32*

Oglesby 46, Waco Vanguard 34, game ended 3Q, injury

(Rockwall Heritage bye)

Friday, Oct. 23

Ovilla Christian at Rockwall Heritage*

Plano Coram Deo at Waco Vanguard*

Kenn. Fellowship at McK. Cornerstone*

Waco Live Oak at Denton Calvary