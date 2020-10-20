Ellis County Week 8 high school football standings
UIL
District 11-6A ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Duncanville;0-0;2-1;142;44
DeSoto;0-0;2-0;99;29
Cedar Hill;0-0;2-0;55;38
Waco High;0-0;1-1;53;58
Waxahachie;0-0;1-2;41;64
Mansfield;0-0;1-2;55;86
M. Lake Ridge;0-0;0-3;40;117
Waco Midway;0-0;0-3;38;114
Friday, Oct. 16
Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17
DeSoto 62, TCA-Cedar Hill 29
(Only games scheduled)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Waco Midway at Mansfield*
Friday, Oct. 23
Waxahachie at DeSoto*
Mans. Lake Ridge at Cedar Hill*
Duncanville at Waco High*
District 4-5A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Richland;0-0;3-0;134;37
Midlothian;0-0;2-0;98;30
Coll. Heritage;0-0;1-0;48;24
Mans. Summit;0-0;1-0;33;6
Birdville;0-0;1-0;21;14
Burl. Centennial;0-0;1-1;80;83
Mans. Legacy;0-0;1-1;38;34
Red Oak;0-0;0-1;21;52
Friday, Oct. 16
(No games scheduled)
Thursday, Oct. 22
Birdville at Midlothian (HC)*
Mans. Summit at Ennis
Friday, Oct. 23
Red Oak at Mans. Legacy*
Coll. Heritage at Richland*
Mans. Summit at Burl. Centennial*, canceled, COVID-19
District 8-5A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
North Forney;1-0;4-0;174;100
Royse City;1-0;2-1;116;88
Ennis;0-0;2-0;90;21
Crandall;0-0;2-1;112;118
Greenville;0-0;2-1;88;71
Sulphur Springs;0-0;0-2;23;86
Corsicana;0-1;1-3;101;129
Forney;0-1;0-4;59;190
Friday, Oct. 16
Royse City 41, Corsicana 28*
North Forney 61, Forney 21*
Greenville at Ennis*, ppd., COVID-19
Sulphur Springs at Crandall*, ppd., COVID-19
Thursday, Oct. 22
Mans. Summit at Ennis
Friday, Oct. 23
Forney at Corsicana*
Crandall at North Forney, ppd., COVID-19*
Ennis at Sulphur Springs, ppd., COVID-19*
Saturday, Oct. 24
Royse City at Greenville*
District 5-4A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Waco La Vega;2-0;5-1;180;89
Mid. Heritage;2-0;6-2;279;174
Stephenville;2-1;4-4;338;329
Life Waxahachie;1-2;2-5;115;282
Brownwood;0-1;2-4;149;244
Alvarado;0-3;2-6;130;319
Friday, Oct. 16
Mid. Heritage 45, Life Waxahachie 6*
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 21*
Brownwood at Waco La Vega, ppd., COVID-19
Friday, Oct. 23
Waco La Vega at Mid. Heritage*
Life Waxahachie at Stephenville*
Alvarado at Brownwood*
District 5-4A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Glen Rose;2-0;7-0;331;114
Hillsboro;1-1;4-3;159;109
Godley;1-1;4-4;290;255
Ferris;0-1;3-3;88;121
Venus;0-1;0-7;90;363
Friday, Oct. 16
Godley 35, Ferris 7*
Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0*
(Venus bye)
Friday, Oct. 23
Ferris at Hillsboro*
Glen Rose at Venus*
(Godley bye)
District 7-3A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
x-Grandview;4-0;7-0;363;73
Dallas Madison;2-0;2-0;75;41
West;2-1;5-2;219;132
Maypearl;2-2;6-2;269;124
Whitney;1-3;2-6;166;264
Dallas A+ ;0-2;1-2;34;175
Life Oak Cliff;0-3;0-5;35;158
Friday, Oct. 16
Maypearl 63, Dallas A+ 0*
Dallas Madison 40, Whitney 22*
Grandview 58, West 14*
(Life Oak Cliff bye)
Friday, Oct. 23
West at Dallas Madison*
Grandview at Life Oak Cliff*
Whitney at Dallas A+*
(Maypearl bye)
District 7-3A (II) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
x-Palmer;4-1;8-1;289;135
x-Blooming Grove;3-1;5-3;120;102
Rice;3-0;4-3;174;189
Edgewood;2-2;4-4;239;230
Mildred;1-3;3-5;145;266
Dallas Gateway;0-3;2-4;155;220
Scurry-Rosser;0-3;2-4;114;180
Friday, Oct. 16
Palmer 21, Scurry-Rosser 14*
Rice 52, Mildred 42*
Edgewood 50, Dallas Gateway 12*
(Blooming Grove bye)
Friday, Oct. 23
Palmer 2, Blooming Grove 0, forfeit, COVID-19*
Rice at Edgewood*
Dallas Gateway at Scurry-Rosser*
(Mildred bye)
District 8-2A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Italy;2-0;5-1;228;54
Marlin;2-0;3-2;126;94
Dawson;2-1;5-3;257;117
Kerens;1-2;2-6;79;136
Cayuga;0-2;1-5;84;153
Axtell;0-2;0-6;62;302
Friday, Oct. 16
Italy 51, Axtell 14*
Marlin 28, Kerens 14*
Dawson 23, Cayuga 0*
Friday, Oct. 23
Italy at Cayuga*
Marlin at Dawson*
Kerens at Axtell*
District 11-1A (I) ;Dist;All;PF;PA
Milford;1-0;1-4;110;171
Blum;1-0;3-3;224;245
Avalon;1-1;3-4;317;234
Covington;1-1;3-4;237;254
Bynum;0-2;3-4;251;291
Friday, Oct. 16
Avalon 53, Bynum 8*
Blum 24, Covington 16*
(Milford bye)
Friday, Oct. 23
Avalon at Milford*
Blum at Bynum*
(Covington bye)=
TAPPS
District DII-3 (6M);Dist;All;PF;PA
Waco Live Oak;3-0;4-0;235;122
Ovilla Christian;2-1;3-1;202;105
Plano Coram Deo;1-1;1-3;156;208
Waco Vanguard;1-1;2-2;112;100
Rockwall Heritage;0-1;1-1;19;60
x-Kenn. Fellowship;0-1;0-1;0;46
McK. Cornerstone;0-2;1-2;186;193
y-Longview Trinity;0-0;0-0;0;0
x-Division I
y-canceled season
Friday, Oct. 16
Ovilla Christian 58, McK. Cornerstone 40*
Waco Live Oak 36, Plano Coram Deo 32*
Oglesby 46, Waco Vanguard 34, game ended 3Q, injury
(Rockwall Heritage bye)
Friday, Oct. 23
Ovilla Christian at Rockwall Heritage*
Plano Coram Deo at Waco Vanguard*
Kenn. Fellowship at McK. Cornerstone*
Waco Live Oak at Denton Calvary