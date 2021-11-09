WHS duo competes at UIL state meet

Daily Light report

ROUND ROCK — Two Waxahachie High School runners posted strong showings in a field of 149 individual runners on Saturday in the University Interscholastic League Class 6A girls’ state cross-country championships at Old Settlers Park.

Sophomore Emilee Jones finished in 43rd place in a time of 18 minutes, 52 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, the highest-ever placement by a WHS cross-country runner at state. Jones posted a 16-place improvement over her showing in her first state meet in 2020, and also shaved 31 seconds off her freshman state meet time.

Making her first and only state appearance was WHS senior Cori Morgan, who placed 89th in 19:27.8. At the Class 6A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie last month, Morgan posted the highest regional finish ever by a Lady Indian as she came in fourth overall in a time of 18:25.36.

Natalie Cook of Flower Mound easily won the state gold medal in a time of 16:32.4, beating silver medalist Aubrey O’Connell of Prosper by almost a full minute. Flower Mound repeated as 6A girls’ team state champion, followed by Prosper and The Woodlands.

Morgan was recently named to the Class 6A All-Region II team by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas.

Also representing Ellis County at the state meet was Avalon junior Colby Ornelas, who competed as a medalist in the Class 1A boys’ race on Friday. Ornelas placed 43rd in a field of 150 individuals in a time of 18:34.2.

Brandon Passmann of Guthrie won the gold medal in a time of 15:32.9. Miller Grove won the team championship, followed by Saltillo and Tilden McMullen County.

All three local runners will shift their focus to the outdoor track and field season in the spring.