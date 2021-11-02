Local trio set for state meet

Waxahachie’s cross-country team should be pretty familiar with the championship course at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park by now.

The streak of sending at least one representative to state continues this weekend, as Lady Indian runners Cori Morgan and Emilee Jones will compete as medalists on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the Class 6A cross-country championship meet.

Morgan, a senior, posted the highest finish ever by a Lady Indian at last week’s Class 6A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, as she came in fourth overall in a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 25.36 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Morgan is going to state for the first time in cross-country.

Jones, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 16th place in 19:02.98 at the regional meet. Last year, Jones placed 57th at state and edged out teammate and three-time state qualifier Emma Curry, who now runs at Vanderbilt University. Jones’ personal record is 18:08.2, which was set in this year’s Woodhouse Invitational.

The Lady Indians as a team finished ninth at the regional meet but was the top Metroplex team in the competition as the Houston area dominated the meet. The Woodlands was first, Klein Oak was second and Bridgeland third, and Klein Oaks’ Gabrielle Hoots won the gold medal in a time of 17:58.40.

Jones and Morgan won’t be the only Ellis County representatives in Round Rock this weekend, however.

The Avalon Eagles boys’ cross-country team will be sending a representative to state for the second year in a row. Junior Colby Ornelas was 10th in a time of 19:44,25 at the Class 1A Region IV meet in Corpus Christi, and qualified to advance to the state meet as an individual medalist.

Ornelas will compete in the Class 1A boys’ state championship race at Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock on Friday at 9 a.m.

Last year, the Eagles were represented at state by Jake Ozymy, who qualified as a freshman.