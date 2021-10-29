Locals compete at cross-country regionals

Daily Light report

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Avalon Eagles boys’ cross-country team placed eighth in the Class 1A Region IV championship meet on Tuesday at Dugan Stadium but will be sending a representative to state as a medalist.

Junior Colby Ozymy was 10th in a time of 19:44,25, and qualified to advance to the state meet as an individual medalist. He will compete at the University Interscholastic League state cross country championships at Old Settlers’ Park in Round Rock next Friday, Nov. 5.

He will be joined at state by Waxahachie senior Cori Morgan and sophomore Emilee Jones, who both qualified for the Class 6A girls' meet that will take place next Saturday.

Avalon sophomore Jake Ozymy, who qualified for state as a medalist a year ago, was 39th in 22:12.11. Rounding out the scoring total for the Eagles were senior Dylan Ozymy in 45th place in 22:27.82; freshman Misael Palacios in 83rd place in 23:29.35; and sophomore CJ Meccariello in 127th in 29:52.80. Freshman Kaden Houdek also competed and finished right behind Meccariello.

The Lady Eagles also ran at regionals and placed 11th as a team, with Itzel Guerrero placing 22nd on a 2-mile course in 14:58.82 as the top team scorer.

Other finishers were Anna Sauers, 53rd in 16:31.49; Alicia Ornelas, 59th in 16:50.62; Addison Westmoreland, 71st in 17:31.54; and Hailey Zaidle, 84th in 18:15.90. Also competing was Ashley Rodriguez, who was 89th in 18:55.16.

Class 5A Region II

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Midlothian High School girls posted a ninth-place finish and the Panther boys placed 13th at the Class 5A Region II cross-country championships on Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park.

Sophomore Mayra Finnestad was the lead Lady Panther, placing 47th in 20 minutes, 58.47 seconds. Not far behind was freshman Abigail Wildman in 55th place in 21:16,87, followed by freshman Anaya McGee in 60th in 21:21.86; freshman Jada Prichard in 64th in 21:33.64; and senior Avalon Mitchell in 73rd in 21:49.21. Senior Madison Banch and junior Samantha Presas also competed.

MHS’ boys were led by junior Makarian Urquhart, who placed 44th in 17:31.63. Classmate Daemon Rodriguez was 56th in 17:46.79. Sophomore Caden Naizer was 87th in 18:21.98; sophomore Kowen Torres was 90th in 18:25.10; and senior Caeleb Bridgins was 99th in 18:32.05 to complete the MHS top five. Senior Caden Grisham and sophomore Miles McArthur also ran for the Panthers.

Red Oak was represented in the boys’ competition by sophomore Inaky Garcia, who placed 105th in 18:39.35.

Class 3A Region II

GRAND PRAIRIE — Maypearl High School sent two competitors as medalists to the Class 3A Region II cross-country championships on Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park.

The Lady Panthers were represented by sophomore Makayla Stephens, who placed 84th in 14:03.20 on a 2-mile course. On the boys’ side, junior Harris Van Blarcom finished 87th in 20:02.00 while running a 5K.

Whitesboro dominated both the 3A boys’ and girls’ divisions, with all five scorers in the top 15 on the boys’ side.