WHS sending 2 runners to state

Daily Light report

GRAND PRAIRIE — Waxahachie’s Cori Morgan and Emilee Jones punched their ticket to a return to Round Rock as medalists on Monday in the Class 6A Region II cross-country championship meet at Lynn Creek Park.

Morgan, a senior, posted the highest finish ever by a Lady Indian as she came in fourth overall in a time of 18 minutes, 25.36 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Jones, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 16th place in 19:02.98.

Both runners will advance to the University Interscholastic League Class 6A championship at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock on Nov. 5. Last year, Jones placed 57th at state and edged out teammate Emma Curry, who now runs at Vanderbilt University. Morgan is going to state for the first time in cross-country.

The Lady Indians as a team finished ninth but was the top Metroplex team in the competition as the Houston area dominated the meet. The Woodlands was first, Klein Oak was second and Bridgeland third, and Klein Oaks’ Gabrielle Hoots won the gold medal in a time of 17:58.40.

Freshman Lyndsay Giles finished 93rd in 21:45.35, sophomore Whitley Blankenship was 95th in 21:47.44, and junior Keeley Hearron was 109th in 22:05.27 to complete the Lady Indian scoring. Senior Tessa Dominy and junior Morgan Glass also participated in the race.

In the boys’ Class 6A Region II meet, Waxahachie freshman Jaime Gonzalez competed as a medalist and placed 56th in a time of 17:00.62.

Other teams compete

The Life Waxahachie girls’ cross-country team finished seventh against a tough field on Monday in the Class 4A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park.

Junior Charzell Williams led the Lady Mustangs with a 24th-place finish, running a 2-mile course in 12:21.80. Classmate Sophia Rodriguez was 47th in 13:03.39, followed by junior Ashley Heer in 52nd in 13:05.72, senior Evelyn Rodriguez in 57th in 13:18.12, and senior Brianna Rodriguez in 78th in 13:39.51. Also competing for Life were junior Jaci O’Neal and junior Angela Rodriguez.

Midlothian Heritage sent a pair of runners as medalists, and freshman Eva Jacobsen finished 22nd in 12:21.42 — just missing a state invite by one spot — while junior Alexandra Schmidt was 46th in 13:02.75.

On the boys’ side, Heritage competed as a team and placed eighth. Senior Dillon Hinds finished 18th in a time of 17:39.58 to lead the charge, followed by junior Jordan Martinez in 40th in 18:31.48. Freshman Ricardo Perez was 50th in 18:49.55; freshman Justin Roberts was 63rd in 19:02.55; and senior Brent Penwarden was 89th in 19:47.70. Freshman Jacob Clasemann and sophomore Casey Jansen also competed.

The Life Mustang boys were represented by sophomore John Hawkins, who placed 28th in 18:05.96 while running 5,000 meters.

In the Class 2A Region II girls’ meet, Italy freshman Sydney McFarlane qualified for region and placed 79th in 14:27.24.

The regional meets for Class 5A. 3A and 1A were scheduled for Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park.