WHS runners compete in Round Rock

Daily Light report

ROUND ROCK — The Waxahachie High School cross-country teams got a taste of what the University Interscholastic League state championship meet will be like on Saturday as they competed in the Round Rock McNeil Invitational at Old Settlers’ Park.

The Lady Indians split up their team, with top runners Emilee Jones and Cori Morgan competing in the girls’ Varsity Gold division. In a field of 167 top runners, Jones, a sophomore, placed 17th in a time of 18 minutes, 30.9 seconds; while Morgan, a senior, was 46th in 19:14.0.

The Lady Indians had four individual entries in the girls’ Varsity Class 6A division. Sophomore Whitley Blankenship finished 83rd in 21:50.9, followed by senior Tessa Dominy in 135th in 22:28.1, junior Keeley Hearron in 176th in 22:58.9 and freshman Lyndsay Giles in 198th in 23:17.1.

The Indian boys placed one runner, freshman Jaime Gonzalez, in the boys’ Varsity Gold race. Gonzalez finished 110th in 16:53.4.

The remainder of the team competed in the boys’ Varsity Class 6A division and finished 28th. Sophomore Aidan Pennington was 148th for WHS in 19:08.3, followed by junior Braden Buegeler in 160th in 19:21.5, senior Lucas Molina in 173rd in 19:29.3, and freshman Ezra Perez in 194th in 19:52.7.

The Indians and Lady Indians will compete on Thursday morning in the Ken Gaston Invitational at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. That will also be the site of the District 11-6A championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 14.