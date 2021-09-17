Younger WHS runners stand out in Horner meet

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Waxahachie High School cross-country teams gave some of their younger runners a chance to shine, and they took advantage on Saturday in the 15th-annual Garey Horner Invitational at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

The Indians gave their top runners the weekend off and competed in the junior varsity divisions of the meet, and the Indian boys swept the top four positions and five of the top six to post a perfect team score of 15 in the Class 6A-5A JV race.

Sophomore Aidan Pennington was first to hit the tape, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 25:05 seconds. Junior Braden Buegeler was second in 18:41.91, followed by freshman Ezra Perez in third in 18:44.71, senior Lucas Molina in fourth in 18:50.72 and sophomore Eli Nance in sixth in 19:13.22.

Freshmen Bryan Hinojos also competed for WHS and finished eighth, and classmate Nathan Templet finished 10th. Sophomore Conner Schmidt and freshmen Matthew Young, Lucas Gonzalez, Kiefer Fouse and Graham Scott also participated.

On the girls’ side, WHS sophomore Whitley Blankenship won the gold medal, winning the 6A-5A JV race in 21 minutes, 50.17 seconds. Freshman Lyndsay Giles finished third overall as WHS won the team results.

Freshman Shamiya Weathers was seventh in 25:06.40, while sophomore Gabby Calderon was 10th in 25:11.29 and junior Morgan Glass was 11th in 25:12.32. Other competitors included freshmen Avril Bolton, Corinne Johnson and Mireille Camargo.

Competing in the 4A and below varsity divisions was Waxahachie Preparatory School, which sent four runners in the boys’ division. Junior Riley Poncio was 13th in 19:12.96, followed by senior Jarrett Moy in 10:00.94, junior Ethan Bishop in 44th in 20:41.11 and sophomore Noah Fletcher in 97th in 25:42.41. Prep sent one female runner, sophomore Sierra Armstrong.

WHS was scheduled to return to varsity action on Friday at the Legacy Invitational at the Mansfield Sports Complex. Next Saturday, the team will travel to Old Settlers Park in Round Rock — the site of the annual University Interscholastic League state cross-country championships — for the McNeil Invitational.