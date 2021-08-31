Indian runners compete at Southlake

Daily Light report

SOUTHLAKE — The Waxahachie High School cross-country teams competed on Saturday in the Southlake Carroll Cross Country Invitational at Bob Jones Park, placing runners in the top four in both the boys’ and girls’ open divisions.

The Indians placed eighth out of 28 teams, and the Lady Indians finished 12th out of 26 teams.

Freshman Jaime Gonzalez ran the 5,000-meter boys’ race in a blazing time of 16 minutes, 43.96 seconds, to place fourth among all individuals. Gonzalez was just over nine seconds off the winning pace set by Burleson senior Ace Garcia.

Sophomore Aidan Pennington was the second finisher for the Tribe, placing 57th in 18:11 flat. Pennington was followed by senior Lucas Molina in 81st place in 18:40.76; freshman Ezra Perez in 88th in 18:44.83; and junior Braden Buegeler in 99th in 18:50.34.

Sophomore Eli Nance and freshman Nathan Templet also participated in the race.

Senior Cori Morgan had the best individual showing for the Lady Indians, as she placed third in the race in a time of 19 minutes, 26.06 seconds.

Behind Morgan, sophomore Whitley Blankenship and senior Tessa Dominy crossed the finish line together in 84th and 85th place; freshman Lyndsay Giles was 115th in 22:17.17 and senior Cameron McBride was 131st in 22:36.32.

Next up for the WHS runners is the James Smith Invitational on Thursday morning on the grounds of Midlothian ISD Multipurpose Stadium.