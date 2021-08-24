WHS runners strong in Woodhouse Invitational

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians placed two runners in the top 10 in the Elite Division and claimed a ninth-place team finish on Saturday morning in the seventh-annual Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational at Lakeview Camp.

Sophomore Emilee Jones led the way once again, completing the 5,000-meter course in a personal record of 18 minutes, 8.2 seconds to finish fourth. Not far behind was senior Cori Morgan, who came in eighth in 18:36.1. Other scoring runners for WHS were sophomore Whitley Blankenship in 77th place in 21:57.6; senior Tessa Dominy in 78th place in 21:58.8; and senior Cameron McBride in 95th in 23:02.6.

Red Oak’s girls team also participated in the meet and came in 17th, led by junior Ana Cook in 103rd place in 23:30.3.

Highland Park won the meet with 75 points, followed by Canyon Randall with 89 and Dallas Episcopal with 98. Randall’s Cameron McConnell won the individual gold medal in 17:44.6.

The Indian boys, meanwhile, placed 14th out off 22 teams in the Elite Division. Freshman Jaime Gonzalez paced the WHS scoring quintet, finishing 13th in 16.38.8. Sophomore Aidan Pennington was 64th in 17:48.2; senior Lucas Molina, 99th in 18:39.2; sophomore Eli Nance, 101st in 18:43.9; and junior Braden Buegeler, 118th in 19:16.8. Freshman Nathan Templet and sophomore Conner Schmidt also ran.

The WHS runners will return to the racecourse on Saturday morning in the Southlake Invitational at Bob Jones Park in Southlake.

Life runners excel

Life Waxahachie’s Charzell Williams won the gold medal and four Lady Mustangs finished in the top seven on Saturday in the girls’ Class 1A-4A division of the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational.

Williams, a junior, finished the 2-mile course in 13:19.8, more than five seconds ahead of runner-up Graycee Graham of Arlington Newman International. Senior Evelyn Rodriguez was fourth in 13:56.5; junior Ashley Heer was fifth in 14:02.6; and senior Brianna Rodriguez was seventh in 14:16.4.

Unfortunately, those were the only four runners for Life, so they didn’t rate an official team score. Trinity Christian-Addison won the team title.

Other Ellis County schools with runners competing were Maypearl and Waxahachie Prep. Maypearl was led by sophomore Kaitlyn Huber, who finished 30th in 16:22.2.

On the boys’ side of the 1A-4A division, Life finished second to Killeen Ellison, who placed all five top runners for a perfect score of 15.

Sophomore John Hawkins was the first Mustang across the finish line, completing 5,000 meters in 19:04.8. Junior Isaac Weiss was 11th in 19:10.4; senior Maxwell Melton was 18th in 19:52.6; junior Jeremiah Thibeaux, 24th in 20:24.7; and freshman Andrew Davis, 27th in 20:31.0. Seniors Matthew Hollis and Jackson Sibley-Maxwell also competed.

Maypearl’s boys finished fourth, led by a 12th-place finish by sophomore Hunter Olson in 19:16.1; and Waxahachie Prep was sixth, with a seventh-place showing by junior Riley Poncio in 18:49.3.