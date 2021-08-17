Tribe runners make strong season debut

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School cross-country teams opened the 2021 fall season with some lighter-than-usual running on Saturday as they debuted at the Timberview 6-Mile Relay at Mansfield Sports Complex.

Both the varsity Indians and Lady Indians entered two teams of four runners each who ran 1½-mile legs.

In the girls’ relay, Lady Indian sophomore Emilee Jones ran the fastest leg among all individuals as the WHS “A” team finished third out of 12 teams. Jones smoked the field, finishing her anchor leg in 8 minutes, 11.9 seconds. That was nine seconds faster than the next-best time.

The “A” team finished the relay in 35 minutes, 58.2 seconds. Northwest Eaton won with a time of 34:38.2, with Canyon second in 35:38.4.

The Lady Indians also fielded a “B” team, which finished 10th in 41:43.8.

Jones was followed by teammates Cori Morgan (8:23.2), Whitely Blankenship (9:39.7), Tessa Dominy (9:42.4), Cameron McBride (9:54.4), Lyndsey Giles (10:02.4) and Ivey Orndorff (10:44.0).

The Indian boys, meanwhile, also had a strong debut and finished sixth out of 15 teams entered, finishing the race in 32:10.7, which was just under three minutes off the winning pace set by Mansfield High. The WHS “B” team finished in 36:04.9.

Individual runners included Aidan Pennington, who finished his 1½-mile leg in 7:42.8, Jaime Gonzalez (7:38.9), Lucas Molina (8:17.9), Dakoda Moreno (8:53.0), Nathan Templet (8:45.0) and Conner Schmidt (9:04.5).

Next up will be the 7th annual Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational, which will take place on Saturday morning at Lakeview Camp at 5128 FM 66 starting at 7 a.m. A total of 56 high school teams are entered and will compete in 1A-4A and 5A-6A divisions, with an overall elite division for top runners.