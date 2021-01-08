2020 Ellis boys’ XC team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards boys’ cross country team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes were featured in an all-color graphic on Page A12 of the Jan. 3 weekend edition. The team can also be viewed at https://www.usatoday.com/sports/ellis-county-high-school-sports-awards/.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ cross-country are being announced now; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team, and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Cross country selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to times and previous awards won.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team will be announced in the Feb. 7 edition of the Daily Light, and the football team will be announced the weekend of Feb. 14.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Boys Cross Country Team are, listed alphabetically:

Finalists

Sebastian Calderon, Sr., Waxahachie

Elias Palmer, Sr., Midlothian

Timothy Williams, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Team members

Trenton Blackerby, Sr., Midlothian

Braden Buegeler, Soph., Waxahachie

Sebastian Calderon, Sr., Waxahachie

Lucas Molina, Jr., Waxahachie

Dakoda Moreno, Jr., Waxahachie

Jake Ozymy, Fr., Avalon

Elias Palmer, Sr., Midlothian

Aidan Pennington, Fr., Waxahachie

Daemon Rodriguez, Soph., Midlothian

Jackson Sibley-Maxwell, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Jeremiah Thibeau, Soph., Life Waxahachie

Timothy Williams, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Honorable mention

Carlos Alvarado, Fr., Ovilla Christian

Noah Bogado, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Colby Cornelas, Soph., Avalon

Blake Day, Fr., Ovilla Christian

Micah Fitch, Jr., Ovilla Christian

Caden Grisham, Jr., Midlothian

John Hawkins, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Dylan Ozymy, Jr., Avalon

Caden Naizer, Fr., Midlothian

Jack Shackelford, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Brody Townley, Sr., Italy

Isaac Weiss, Soph., Life Waxahachie