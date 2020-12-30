2020 Ellis girls’ XC team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ cross country team in kicking off its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this weekend’s paper. The boys’ cross country team will be highlighted next week.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ cross country are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team, and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Cross country selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to times and previous awards won. In the case of Class 4A and below girls, which run two-mile races as opposed to the 5-kilometer races in other divisions, the times were extrapolated to provide an approximate comparison.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team will be announced in the Feb. 7 edition of the Daily Light, and the football team will be announced the weekend of Feb. 14.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls Cross Country Team are, listed alphabetically:

Girls

Finalists

Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie

Renee Elliott, Sr., Midlothian Heritage

Charzell Williams, Soph., Life Waxahachie

Team members

Emeri Adames, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie

Renee Ellliott, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Caitlyn Freyman, Sr., Maypearl

Emilee Jones, Fr., Waxahachie

Avalon Mitchell, Jr., Midlothian

Alyson Moore, Sr., Waxahachie

Cori Morgan, Sr., Waxahachie

Evelyn Rodriguez, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Allie Schmidt, Soph., Midlothian Heritage

Jordynn West, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Charzell Williams, Soph., Life Waxahachie

Honorable mention

Faith Adams, Sr., Maypearl

Madison Blanch, Jr., Midlothian

Mayra Finnestad, Fr., Midlothian

Mariah Griffin, Sr., Midlothian

Keeley Hearron, Soph., Waxahachie

Ariana Mena, Soph., Red Oak

Alicia Ornelas, Fr., Avalon

Samantha Presas, Soph., Midlothian

Makenzi Pudgurney, Fr., Maypearl

Kamilah Rodriguez, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Evyn Stroud, Fr., Maypearl

Taysie Trejo, Soph., Maypearl