Lady Indians send 3 runners to state

Daily Light report

DALLAS — Emma Curry will be going to the University Interscholastic League state cross country championships for the third and final time in her career. This time, she’s bringing two teammates.

The Waxahachie High School senior finished in eighth place to qualify once again for state as a medalist at the UIL Class 6A Region II championship on Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex. Curry, who will compete in track and cross country at Vanderbilt, completed the 5,000-meter race in a time of 18 minutes, 26.34 seconds.

But not far behind her was another WHS senior runner, Alyson Moore, who placed 12th in 18:36.58. And freshman Emilee Jones came in 17th in a time of 18:55.70. Both Moore and Jones qualified for state as medalists and will be headed to Round Rock along with Curry.

As a team, the Lady Indians finished in fifth place with 119 points, their highest finish in school history. They were also the top Dallas-Fort Worth team in the meet, as Greater Houston schools The Woodlands, Klein Cain, Klein and Woodlands College Park held down the top four.

Junior Cori Morgan was 29th in 19:31.80 and sophomore Keeley Hearron was 80th in 21:50.15 to round out the Lady Indians’ team scoring. Junior Tessa Dominy and freshman Whitley Blankenship also competed in the regional meet.

The UIL state meet will take place Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. Curry will be looking to improve on her 53rd-place finish a year ago.

In the 6A Region II boys’ division, the Indians placed 13th out of 16 teams on Tuesday, with senior Sebastian Calderon placing 50th in 16:40.13. Sophomore Braden Buegeler was 108th in 18:07.39; junior Dakoda Moreno was 114th in 18:24.87; freshman Aidan Pennington was 116th in 18:27.45; and junior Lucas Molina was 118th in 18:28.85. Junior Joseph Quilbio and freshman Eli Nance also participated for the Indians.

Class 4A Region II

DALLAS — The Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs placed three runners in the top seven, qualifying for the UIL state championships during Tuesday’s 4A Region II meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.’

Freshman Jordynn West came in second on the 2-mile course in 11:30.64, about 11 seconds behind winner Adele Clarke of Celina. Sophomore Charzell Williams — a state qualifier a year ago as a medalist — was fourth in 11:39.31 and freshman Emeri Adames was seventh in 11:59.83.

Junior Evelyn Rodriguez was 20th overall in 12:45.51 and junior Kamilah Rodriguez was 76th in 14:20.79 for Life. Senior Kimber Tolliver and Natacia Ruiz also competed.

Life placed third in the girls’ team results with 85 points, behind Celina’s 48 and Kaufman’s 63.

Midlothian Heritage senior Renee Elliott will be returning to state as a medalist after placing sixth in the girls’ race. Elliott crossed the finish line in 11:56.64 on Tuesday, and will be looking to better her ninth-place finish at state a year ago. Jaguar teammate Allie Schmidt, a sophomore, was 43rd in 13:28.64.

In the 4A Region II boys’ division, senior Timothy Williams finished in 50th place in a time of 18:01.49 on a 5,000-meter course, leading the Life Mustangs to a 12th-place finish.

Sophomore Jeremiah Thibeau was 60th in 18:11.05; junior Jackson Sibley-Maxwell was 75th in 18:41.12; sophomore Isaac Weiss was 76th in 18:42.15; and freshman John Hawkins was 82nd in 18:54.66. Senior Jose Gonzeles and junior Maxell Melton also participated for Life.

Class 2A Region II

DALLAS — The only Ellis County competitor in the Class 2A Region II championships was Italy senior Brody Townley, who placed 45th in 19:36.04 in the boys’ race on Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

Townley qualified for the state meet last year as a junior and finished 43rd in the Class 2A race in 17:21.89.