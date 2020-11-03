Lady Mustangs roll to 11-4A cross country title

Daily Light report

HILLSBORO — Led by a trio of runners — two freshmen and a sophomore — the Life Waxahachie girls’ cross country team dominated the field in the District 11-4A championships on Friday at Wallace Park to stay undefeated on the season.

Freshman Emeri Adames, sophomore Charzell Williams and freshman Jordynn West finished in the top three in the 3,200-meter race. Adames crossed the finish line first in 12 minutes, 1.06 seconds, while Williams, a state meet qualifier in 2019, was second in 12:02.43 and West was third in 12:07.69.

Junior Evelyn Rodriguez was fifth in 12:42.99, and junior Kamilah Rodriguez was 25th in 14:21.54 to fill out the Lady Mustangs’ top five. Sophomore Jaci O’Neal and senior Natacia Ruiz also competed in the race for Life.

The Lady Mustangs totaled 36 points to literally run away with the team title, ahead of Godley’s 51 and Midlothian Heritage’s 64.

Heritage senior Renee Elliott finished fourth in the girls’ race, leading the Jaguars to third place. Elliott, a state meet qualifier last year, finished in a time of 12 minutes, 15.18 seconds.

Also for Heritage, sophomore Allie Schmidt finished 10th in 13:28.33 and freshman Madeline Berumen was 11th in 13:30.10. Rounding out the team total, junior Kaylee Norwood was 16th in 13:40.10 and freshman Riley Click was 23rd in 14:02.47. Sophomoreds Kerry Scott and Ella Brown also competed in the race for HHS.

The Ferris Lady Jackets also competed in the meet and were led by junior Janet Osegueda, who placed 27th in 14:32.4.

On the boys’ side, junior Jackson Sibley-Maxwell finished in seventh place, and the Mustangs had six runners in a pack to secure second place in the district, just behind Hillsboro.

Sibley-Maxwell finished the 5,000 meters in 18:00.10, and was closely followed by senior Timmothy Williams in 18:04.78. Sophomores Jeremiah Thibeaux and Isaac Weiss were 11th and 12th in 18:09.12 and 18:15,83 respectively, and freshman John Hawkins was 14th in 18:47.30. Junior Maxwell Melton was 15th in 18:47.71, and senior Jose Gonzeles was 22nd.

The Mustangs totaled 52 points, second to Hillsboro’s 42. Venus and Heritage tied for third with 83 points.

Heritage junior Dillon Hinds ran to a silver medal and classmate Brent Penwarden placed in the top six. Hinds completed the race in 17:31.46, about 31 seconds off the winning pace set by Hillsboro’s Ronald Harden. Penwarden finished in 17:55.70.

Sam Rice placed 20th in 19:26.60, Brendan Ortiz was 28th in 20:10.64 and Matthew Thomas was 31st in 20:19.57 to round out the HHS team total. Also competing for the Jags were Peter Olusanya and Elliot Moore. All five are seniors.

Up next is the Class 4A Region II meet, which will be held next Monday at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.