Curry, WHS run to 4th straight crowns

Daily Light report

GRAND PRAIRIE — Waxahachie High School senior Emma Curry won her fourth consecutive district championship on Friday morning at Lynn Creek Park as the Lady Indians claimed the District 11-6A cross country title in dominating fashion for their fourth district crown in a row.

The WHS boys are also regional bound after placing second in the competition.

The Lady Indians held the top four positions, with Curry, a Vanderbilt track and cross country pledge, leading the way in a time of 18 minutes, 25.5 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. In second place was freshman Emilee Jones in 18:51.8, followed by junior Cori Morgan in 19:13.2 and senior Alyson Moore in fourth in 19:33.8. Sophomore Keeley Hearron rounded out the team scoring with a 16th-place finish in 21:50.9.

Other Lady Indian participants were junior Tessa Dominy, who placed 23rd, and senior Mariel Camargo, who came in 33rd.

WHS finished first in the girls’ team standings with 26 points, well ahead of second-place Mansfield’s 51 and third-place Waco Midway’s 60.

The Indian boys, meanwhile, placed second as a team with 70 points, behind first-place Mansfield’s 24 points but ahead of third-place Waco Midway’s 92.

Senior Sebastian Calderon once again led the way for the Tribe, finishing in fifth place in a time of 16:40.3. Freshman Aidan Pennington was next in 14th place in 17:38.3, and completing the team score were junior Dakoda Moreno in 16th in 17:49.9, junior Joseph Quilbio in 18th in 17:58.6, and sophomore Braden Buegeler in 21st in 18:06.1.

Buegeler edged junior teammate Lucas Molina, who was 22nd in 18:06.9. Freshman Eli Nance was 27th in 18:30.1 for the Indians.

Both WHS teams will compete on Monday, Nov. 9 in the Class 6A Region II cross country championships at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.