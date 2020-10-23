A Vandy dandy: WHS' Curry commits to Vanderbilt

Daily Light report

One of Waxahachie High School's record-holders, Emma Curry, announced on Tuesday that she has officially committed to Vanderbilt University.

Head girls cross country coach Edward De La Cruz noted that it's not every day you get to coach someone like Curry.

"She has helped change the Waxahachie Cross Country program into a top girls program in Texas," De La Cruz explained. "She has led by example with her work ethic, mindset, and constant willingness to help her teammates. She is the epitome of a champion; she is coachable, patient, does all the little things right, and worked daily to be the best! It's so exciting to see her dreams become a reality."

De La Cruz looks forward to all her great success ahead.

Head girls track coach Dana Scott also expressed enthusiasm for the senior, saying, "I'm very excited for her. I know she has worked very hard for this the last four years. She has been an important part of our team, and we are very proud of her. We know she is going to be an excellent addition to her college team."

Curry is currently ranked 16th in the nation (seventh in Texas) in the 1600 from the abbreviated 2020 track season where she ran a 4:55 at the Waxahachie Big Green Relays. She’s currently ranked 18th in the nation for the 5K (fourth in Texas) for a 17:15 that she ran Oct. 3 at the Woodhouse Invitational.

Besides Vanderbilt, Curry considered offers from the Ivy League’s Columbia University in New York City, the University of Alabama and Butler University in Indianapolis. She was also recruited by the University of Texas, Texas A&M University, Baylor University, Princeton University, the University of Arkansas, UCLA and Clemson.

A two-time cross-country state qualifier, Curry is also a three-time district cross-country champion. She will compete for her fourth district title on Oct. 30.

In track, Curry competes in the 1600 and 3200 and has qualified for regional competition in both events. She holds Waxahachie High School records in the 800, 1600, 3200, 5K, 2 mile and distance medley relay.