WHS' Curry places 4th at Lovejoy meet

Daily Light report

McKINNEY — Waxahachie senior Emma Curry led the way once again, finishing fourth among individuals as the Lady Indians competed on Saturday in the Lovejoy Invitational at Myers Park.

Curry finished the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 8.0 seconds, just under 30 seconds behind gold medalist Cameron Fawcett of Highland Park. Crossing the finish line next for WHS was freshman Emilee Jones, who came in seventh in a time of 18:31.2.

Rounding out the top five for the Lady Indians were junior Cori Morgan, who was 24th in 19:15.5; senior Alyson Moore, who was 34th in 19:49.3; and junior Tessa Dominy, who was 61st in 22:52.7. Senior Mariel Camargo was 64th in 23:17.4.

The Lady Indians were sixth in the team standings with 114 points. Boerne Champion was first and Highland Park second.

In the boys’ race, the Indians finished seventh with 178 points. The top runner for WHS was senior Sebastian Calderon, who garnered a ninth-place finish in 16:17.4.

Calderon was followed by junior Dakoda Moreno, who was 43rd in 17:44.7; junior Lucas Molina, who was 51st in 17:55.7; freshman Aidan Pennington, 55th in 18:10.0; and junior Joseph Quilbio, 59th in 18:31.2. Also competing for WHS were sophomore Braden Buegeler, freshman Eli Nance and senior Landon Jones.

The Indians and Lady Indians will next compete in the District 11-6A meet, which will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.