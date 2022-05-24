Former WHS coach draws 7-game ban

Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

After leading the Dallas Madison boys’ basketball team to the Class 3A state championship, coach Damien Mobley was punished by the University Interscholastic League on Monday for playing too many games.

The UIL allows teams to play three tournaments and 21 additional games in a season (including district games), and the UIL said during a state executive committee meeting that Madison exceeded that limit by four. That included playing one too many games the week of Thanksgiving. Madison was forced to forfeit three regular-season games.

“It is just unbelievable that you don’t know the rules about how many games there are to be played in a year, what the allowances are in a given week, all those things that are necessary for you to abide by the rules and not gain any kind of advantage,” said Mike Motheral, chairman of the UIL state executive committee. “It’s really incredible to me that a 20-year veteran does not understand those things.”

Mobley was suspended for the first seven district games next season and received a public reprimand and three years probation, while the Madison basketball program received a reprimand and two years of probation. Probation means that a team will face more severe penalties if there are any further violations during the probation period.

“I overscheduled. I’m not denying that,” Mobley said. “It was an oversight, it was a terrible mistake on my part. I didn’t try to get an athletic advantage. It was just a schedule I put together, and I exceeded the amount of games. I am really embarrassed. I apologize for putting the UIL, the state, my school and my district in this position.”

Mobley said it wasn’t until after the season that he realized that he had played too many games. Madison principal Marian Willard told the UIL that Mobley was written up and received a letter of reprimand.

But there are some who think Mobley’s punishment should have been worse.

“I’ve had numerous coaches and athletic directors calling, saying, ‘Why doesn’t Dallas Madison have to forfeit its state championship? They played all these games,’ " UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “You’ve put us in a bad situation, and you’ve put your school in a horrible situation. Instead of celebrating your state championship, you’ve got this cloud over your head. You can’t count your games. You didn’t allow your assistants to intercede.”

This is not Mobley’s first problems with the UIL. The Waxahachie Daily Light reported in 2016 that Mobley resigned as Waxahachie’s basketball coach after he said allegations of UIL violations surfaced and a complaint was lodged by Waxahachie ISD.

The focal point of the complaint surrounded monetary funds given to a player for a lunch during a film study session, payment for players to take specific actions on the court and holding practices outside of UIL mandated guidelines, Mobley told the Daily Light. Waxahachie ISD would only say that Mobley resigned for personal reasons.

Dallas ISD had to forfeit the state championships that Madison won in 2013 and 2014 because of the use of an ineligible player. Mobley was the coach of the 2013 team.

Madison is still one of the most decorated programs in the state, having won five state championships and made 12 trips to the state tournament. Madison finished 38-7 (before the forfeits) this past season and beat San Antonio Cole 53-51 in the 3A state championship game.

Dallas ISD executive director of athletics Silvia Salinas said coaches and athletic coordinators are supposed to be vetting schedules before sending them to the central office to be reviewed by the assistant athletic director in charge of basketball.

“Our assistant director in the central office manages the programs for 22 high schools, so you’re talking about 130 basketball teams,” Salinas said. “One person making sure those 130-something schedules are perfect is a pretty difficult task. It’s not to say that we won’t do that.”

Salinas told the UIL that Dallas ISD will start requiring each person who submits or reviews a schedule to sign and date forms to improve the vetting process and to avoid future mistakes. That has not been done before.