Ellis County HSSA hoops teams announced

Staff report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Basketball Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

The Players of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for Girls Basketball Player of the Year:

Lex Berryman, Sr., Maypearl

Amyia Bowie, Sr., Red Oak

Jerzie Bryant, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Chloe Cisneros, Jr., Palmer

Bailey Davis, Jr., Midlothian

Breanna Davis, Sr., Red Oak

Lili Garcia, Sr., Ferris

Kora Huff, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Elise Jones, Jr., Midlothian

Sheridan Silvers, Jr., Midlothian

Elise Stafford, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Dejarae Thomas, Sr., Red Oak

Here are nominees for Boys Basketball Player of the Year:

Makaden Bodie, Jr., Palmer

Carrington Casteel, Sr.., Mid. Heritage

Drake Heads, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Rodney Hopes, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Parker Jefferson, Fr., Waxahachie

Greg Johnson, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Caden Mills, Sr., Maypearl

Kirk Queensborough, Jr., Red Oak

V’Zarion Roberson, Sr., Waxahachie

Nathan Shepherd, Sr., Midlothian

Julius Williams, Sr., Italy

Kelton Williams, Jr., Midlothian