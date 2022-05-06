Ellis County HSSA hoops teams announced
Nominees in girls’ and boys’ basketball are listed; Players of the Year will be announced in June
The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Basketball Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.
The Players of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.
Here are nominees for Girls Basketball Player of the Year:
Lex Berryman, Sr., Maypearl
Amyia Bowie, Sr., Red Oak
Jerzie Bryant, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Chloe Cisneros, Jr., Palmer
Bailey Davis, Jr., Midlothian
Breanna Davis, Sr., Red Oak
Lili Garcia, Sr., Ferris
Kora Huff, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Elise Jones, Jr., Midlothian
Sheridan Silvers, Jr., Midlothian
Elise Stafford, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Dejarae Thomas, Sr., Red Oak
Here are nominees for Boys Basketball Player of the Year:
Makaden Bodie, Jr., Palmer
Carrington Casteel, Sr.., Mid. Heritage
Drake Heads, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Rodney Hopes, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Parker Jefferson, Fr., Waxahachie
Greg Johnson, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Caden Mills, Sr., Maypearl
Kirk Queensborough, Jr., Red Oak
V’Zarion Roberson, Sr., Waxahachie
Nathan Shepherd, Sr., Midlothian
Julius Williams, Sr., Italy
Kelton Williams, Jr., Midlothian