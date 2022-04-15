WHS names 2 new hoops coaches

Waxahachie ISD has tapped two new head basketball coaches — one to extend the success of one program, and one to jump-start the winning legacy of another.

The school district on Thursday announced the hiring of Corey Johnson as the new head coach of the Runnin’ Indians. Johnson most recently has been the head boys’ coach at Dallas Woodrow Wilson.

On Wednesday, the school also announced that assistant girls’ basketball coach Larry Holman has been promoted to head coach of the Lady Indians.

Johnson, a native of Duncanville, helped the Panthers win state titles as a player in 2007, and as an assistant coach in 2019 and 2020. The University Interscholastic League declared the Panthers as Class 6A co-champions in March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state tournament.

Johnson spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater before accepting the head position at Woodrow Wilson.

This past winter, Woodrow was 20-13, finished as runner-up in District 11-5A and reached the area round of the playoffs. In a 2020-2021 season abbreviated by the pandemic, the Wildcats were 15-9 and placed third in the district.

Johnson played basketball at Trinity Valley Community College, graduated from the University of Houston and then served as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss before returning to Duncanville as a coach.

Johnson will be tasked with continuing the success under former head coach Greg Gober, who resigned March 23 after six very successful seasons at the school he helped lead to a state championship as a senior player in 1983.

Gober’s Runnin’ Indian teams won exactly 75 percent of their games, with an overall record of 141-47, and reached the playoffs each year. In 2020-2021, his Indians attained a No. 1 state ranking in Class 6A and reached the 6A Region II championship game. Gober ended this past season with exactly 500 career victories.

Meanwhile, Holman will take the reins of a WHS girls’ program that never was able to gain its footing in a brutal district.

Under former head coach Ashlaa Zuniga, the Lady Indians missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons as injuries, illness and other factors took their toll on the roster. The Lady Indians were unable to complete their 2020-2021 schedule because of a COVID outbreak, and the team pressed many freshmen and sophomores into service this past season. The hard-won experience could pay off for Holman’s Lady Indians next winter, as no seniors will graduate this spring.

Holman, who has been on the Lady Indians’ staff the last two seasons, graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s High School in Oklahoma City before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business management from Langston University (Okla.) and a master’s of education degree from Sul Ross State University.

Holman has coached basketball at multiple levels, from middle school to college. He entered the business world after college, but decided to join the coaching profession in 2002 and started that year as an assistant basketball coach at Plano East.

He then went to Sul Ross for an assistant job, earning his master’s there in 2005, and returned to the Dallas-Fort Worth area as an assistant women’s coach and head women’s golf coach at the University of Texas-Dallas. After a short stint coaching in Irving ISD, Holman became a men’s assistant basketball coach at Weatherford College in 2008.