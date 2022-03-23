Gober resigns as WHS head boys’ basketball coach

After six very successful seasons of coaching boys’ basketball at his alma mater of Waxahachie High School, Greg Gober is stepping down.

Gober announced on Wednesday his resignation, stating he will remain with Waxahachie ISD until the end of the school year.

Gober’s Runnin’ Indian teams won exactly 75 percent of their games, with an overall record of 141-47, and reached the playoffs each year. In 2020-2021, his Indians attained a No. 1 state ranking in Class 6A and reached the 6A Region II championship game, losing to eventual state champion Duncanville.

“Coach Gober has made a lasting impact on our boys’ basketball program in Waxahachie ISD,” said WISD athletic director Greg Reed in a press release by the school district. “He has strengthened our program in ways that will continue to resonate for years to come.”

Gober is a Waxahachie native whose career spans three decades, including 24 as a head coach at the Class 5A and 6A level. Gober was a member of WHS teams that reached the state tournament three times from 1981-1983, including the 1983 Class 4A state champions.

At the end of the 2021-2022 regular season on Feb. 15, Gober picked up his 500th career head coaching victory in a 61-57 win at DeSoto, clinching a runner-up finish in District 11-6A. His final game was a 50-48 bi-district playoff loss to Killeen Ellison a week later.

“It has been an honor to come back to my hometown and coach the Runnin’ Indians,” Gober said in the release. “The players and staff I have worked with during my time here have made a huge impact on my life, and I will miss them, and the community, greatly.”

At the start of Gober’s third season in 2018, the Runnin’ Indians moved into the sparkling new Mike Turner Gymnasium at the opening of the new WHS campus.

Waxahachie ISD announced that it will begin looking for its next head boys’ basketball coach immediately. Any interested parties should apply via the posting at wisd.org.