Runnin' Indians reap 11-6A all-district rewards

Daily Light report

After rallying from an 0-4 start to district play to finish as 11-6A boys’ basketball runners-up, the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians were richly rewarded with all-district selections.

Freshman Parker Jefferson was chosen as the district’s Newcomer of the Year, to nobody’s surprise. The 6-foot-9 forward led the Indians in scoring with 19 points per game. Jefferson is already receiving scholarship offers from schools such as Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State and Alabama State, according to 247Sports.

Jefferson, along with seniors V’Zarion Roberson and Kambren Drummer, were voted first-team all-district by the coaches in the league.

Second-team all-district honors went to seniors Joseph Lankford and Jordan Davis, and juniors Jayden Becks and Andreas Lane.

The Indians were hit hard by graduation last year, including the loss of three Division I signees. Two of them, Oklahoma’s CJ Noland and Colorado State’s Jalen Lake, played in the opening round of March Madness this week.

Regrouping in the new season behind the breakout Jefferson and a group of seniors, the Tribe had a strong pre-district and were ranked as highly as No. 18 in the state in Class 6A in mid-December before a disastrous opening to 11-6A play dropped the team off the radar.

The Indians, though, won nine of their final 10 district contests to finish second in 11-6A behind eventual 6A state champion Duncanville. WHS was 21-12 overall and dropped a narrow 50-48 decision to Killeen Ellison in the 6A Region II bi-district round.