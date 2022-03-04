No. 17 Italy’s season ends in region quarters

Daily Light report

ALEDO — The Class 2A No. 17-ranked Italy Gladiators gave a good account of themselves on Tuesday night, but the 2A No. 1-ranked and undefeated Lipan Indians took a 47-31 win on Tuesday night at Aledo High School, ending the Gladiators’ boys’ basketball season — and Ellis County’s last hope for this year — in the Class 2A Region II playoff quarterfinals.

The Gladiators (22-5) shot just 29 percent from the floor and 54 percent from the free-throw line, while four-time state champion Lipan (35-0) hit 3-point baskets at crucial times and turned numerous steals into fast-break points.

Julius Williams led Italy with a game-high 17 points.

The Gladiators kept the game within sight for three quarters, trailing 9-8 after one quarter after overcoming a 7-2 deficit out of the gate, but the Indians hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half to widen their advantage.

Italy kept the deficit in single digits until the middle of the fourth quarter, when Lipan’s Tripp Phillips, who had 15 points, had a couple of breakaway steals and a three-point play to open up a 40-26 gap with about 3:00 left.

Lipan advanced to face Sulphur Springs North Hopkins in Friday afternoon’s Region II semifinal game at McKinney North High School.