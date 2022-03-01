Gladiators hold off Albany in area round

Daily Light report

WEATHERFORD — The Class 2A No. 17-ranked Italy Gladiators fended off an upset bid on Friday night as they nosed past Albany, 64-60, in the area round of the 2A Region II playoffs at Weatherford High School to remain the last Ellis County team still standing in the postseason headed into this week.

Jalyn Wallace finished with 18 points for the Gladiators, including 12 points and a 6-of-7 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to lead four Italy players in double figures. Jayden Saxon added 13 points, including four 3-point baskets, while Colt Horn scored 12 points with three treys of his own and Julius Williams finished with 10.

The Gladiators controlled the first half, leading 21-13 at the end of one and 32-24 at intermission. The Lions, however, got on a roll in the third quarter and made a game of it, cutting Italy’s lead to 46-45 entering the final eight minutes.

The Gladiators (22-4) advanced to face No. 1-ranked and undefeated Lipan in the Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Aledo High School. The winner will advance to take on either Lindsay or Sulphur Springs North Hopkins in the region semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m. in McKinney.

5A Region II boys: Sulphur Springs 65, MHS 40

FORNEY — An icy first quarter spelled doom for the Midlothian Panthers in a 65-40 loss to Sulphur Springs on Friday night at Forney High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Junior Kelton Williams scored a game-high 25 points in a heroic effort for MHS, as the Panthers ended the season with a final record of 20-15.

The Panthers fell into a 19-5 hole at the end of the first quarter, and it never got better as the Panthers went into the locker room trailing by a 30-14 count. Williams heated up in the third quarter for 11 of his points, but MHS entered the final period trailing 45-27.

Sulphur Springs (28-9) advanced to take on Lufkin on Tuesday evening in the region quarterfinals. Five players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, led by Parker Whisenhunt with 15.

5A Region II boys: Mt. Pleasant 55, Red Oak 53

GREENVILLE — The Class 5A No. 17-ranked Red Oak Hawks couldn’t hold on to a late lead as they fell, 55-53, to Mount Pleasant in the area round of the 5A Region II playoffs at Greenville High School on Saturday.

Red Oak finishes at 26-7 overall after sweeping to the District 14-5A championship. The Hawks will return a deep roster of returning underclassmen after graduating only two seniors, jace Wyatt and Damarion Benefield.

The Hawks took a 27-24 advantage at halftime and still clung to a 42-41 edge at the end of the third quarter.

Kelcey Morris had 16 points and five steals, and William Hills added nine points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (28-9), who advanced to the Region II quarterfinals to play Highland Park.

5A Region II girls: Liberty 56, Red Oak 27

GARLAND — Red Oak’s run in the Class 5A Region II playoffs ended in the region semifinals on Friday night as No. 4-ranked Frisco Liberty took down the No. 20 Lady Hawks, 56-27, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Liberty, the defending 5A state runner-up and 2020 5A state champion, concentrated defensively on Red Oak senior star Breanna Davis and held the North Texas signee to five points. The Lady Redhawks held Red Oak to a free throw in the first eight minutes and led at halftime, 28-7.

Makinzie Taplin led the Lady Hawks with seven points, followed by Davis’ five. Other scorers were Amyia Bowie, Courtney Bluitt and Dejarae Thomas with four each and Dawson Jemerson with three.

The Lady Hawks finished the year 27-9 overall after winning the District 14-5A championship with a 12-0 mark.

Liberty advanced to Saturday’s Region II championship game, losing to city rival and No. 3-ranked Frisco Memorial, 43-35.