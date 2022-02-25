WHS boys’ year ends in bi-district loss

Daily Light report

WEST —The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians had been able to conquer adversity all season long, but fell just short against Killeen Ellison on Tuesday night.

The Indians battled the Eagles for the entirety of the game, but wound up with a 50-48 loss at West High School in a Class 6A Region II bi-district playoff match-up.

The Runnin’ Indians finished with a 21-12 final record and a runner-up finish in District 11-6A.

Ellison led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter. In the second half, the Eagles led by as many as seven before the Tribe ended the game on a 9-2 run to make the game exciting at the end.

Despite losing three graduates to the NCAA Division I basketball ranks, and fighting injuries and illness all season, the Runnin’ Indians jelled before Christmas and briefly made a return to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide 6A boys’ poll.

Then once again, the Tribe hit a rough patch, dropping their first four district games. However, they bounced back again, winning nine of their final 10 to place second in the circuit.

Six seniors will graduate: Jordan Davis, V’Zarion Roberson, Kambren Drummer, Jaylen Butler, Joseph Lankford and Prince Banks.

But head coach Greg Gober, who will enter next season with exactly 500 career victories, will have a roster with plenty of upside, including 6-foot-9 forward Parker Jefferson, who had a sensational freshman season.