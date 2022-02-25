Lady Hawks return to region semifinals

Daily Light report

WYLIE — The Red Oak Lady Hawks are headed back to the Class 5A Region II tournament after a 60-52 region quarterfinal victory over No. 12 Royse City on Tuesday evening at Wylie High School.

Breanna Davis led the way once again for Red Oak. The North Texas signee hit four 3-point baskets, all at crucial junctures, and finished with 26 points and four steals.

The Lady Hawks (27-8) were scheduled to take on Frisco Liberty in the Region II semis at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center on Friday night. North Forney and Frisco Memorial were set to face of in the other semifinal. The championship game will be Saturday.

Amyia Bowie added a pair of 3s and finished with 13 points; and Dejarae Thomas added 11 points, four assists and three steals for the Lady Hawks.

Red Oak led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, then took a 5-point lead in the second frame as Davis drained a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs, though, went on a 15-2 run and took a halftime advantage.

In the second half, Davis heated up from outside again, and her trey from the top of the circle midway through the fourth gave Red Oak a 49-44 lead, which they were able to take to the finish line.

4A Region II: Lincoln 56, Heritage 46

MANSFIELD — A cold third quarter was costly for Class 4A No. 5-ranked Midlothian Heritage as Dallas Lincoln ended the Jaguars’ season in the 4A Region II quarterfinals, 56-46, on Tuesday night at Timberview High School.

Junior Jerzie Bryant finished with 16 points for Heritage (29-6), followed by Grace Sweeney with 10 and Taysie Trejo with 10. Only three seniors will graduate, leaving the team well-stocked for 2022-2023.

The first half was a close battle as Lincoln emerged with a 26-25 edge at intermission. The Lady Tigers, though, outscored the Jags 12-6 in the third and then held HHS at arm’s length down the stretch.

Heaven Hayden led Lincoln with 23 points, including 13 of 14 from the free throw line.