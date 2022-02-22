Davis leads Lady Hawks past Whitehouse

Daily Light report

ATHENS — The Class 5A No. 20-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks got a game-high 21 points and six steals from North Texas signee Breanna Davis, and the team coasted to a 54-29 victory over Whitehouse on Friday night at Athens High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Courtney Bluitt added 12 points for Red Oak (26-8), and Amiya Bowie had five points, five assists and seven steals. Other ROHS scorers were Rylan Gilmore with five, Makinzie Taplin and Dejarae Thomas with four each, and Zariah Barnes with three.

Red Oak’s defense forced a total of 38 Whitehouse turnovers.

The Lady Hawks took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first eight minutes before the Lady Cats rallied to trim the gap to 18-14 with 1:15 remaining in the first half. Red Oak, though, regrouped with a Thomas bucket and a Davis 3-pointer to go into intermission on top, 23-14.

Davis’ nine third-quarter points helped stretch the lead to 38-19 going into the fourth, and the Lady Hawks opened the final period with an 8-0 run to seal the deal.

The Lady Hawks (26-8) advanced to take on 5A No. 12 Royse City at Wylie High School in the 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday evening as part of an ROHS playoff doubleheader. A win would advance the Lady Hawks to their fourth straight regional tournament.

4A Region II: HHS 53, Faith Family 38

DESOTO — Dallas Faith Family brought an aggressive game plan that served them well until midway through the third quarter, at which point the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars pulled away to a 53-38 final score in the area round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs Friday night.

Heritage (29-5) moved into the 4A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday evening to face the Lincoln Lady Tigers (15-7) at Mansfield Timberview. The winner will advance to play either Gilmer or Paris in the region semifinals on Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce at 6 p.m. The regional final is Saturday.

The Jaguars were spearheaded by sophomore Grace Sweeney with 16 points and she was helped by Kora Huff, who had an outstanding game on both ends of the floor with 15 points.

The Lady Eagles cruised to a 14-10 lead after eight minutes. The second stanza saw the game get closer when Heritage closed the gap with a suffocating defense and timely shooting to get within 23-22 at halftime.

The worm turned when the third period commenced as Huff started dominating in the post. Huff poured in 6 points and with the help of her teammates, the Jags took a 37-33 lead into the final frame.

HHS kept its grasp on the game and continued to pull away, converting 10 of 18 free throws down the stretch. Heritage outscored the ladies from Oak Cliff by 16-5 in the period.

Faith Family (22-12) was led in scoring by Jourdan Jones with 13 points, followed by Taja Bennett with 11 points.