Gober wins 500th as WHS finishes No. 2

Daily Light report

DESOTO — It was a magical night for head coach Greg Gober and the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians on Tuesday night as they pulled out a 61-57 victory over the DeSoto Eagles in the final District 11-6A game of the season.

The win was No. 500 for Gober, a Waxahachie native whose career spans three decades, including 24 as a head coach at the Class 5A and 6A level. Gober was a member of WHS teams that reached the state tournament three times from 1981-1983, including the 1983 Class 4A state championship.

The victory also clinched the No. 2 seed for the Indians. WHS will open the Class 6A Region II playoffs against Killeen Ellison (16-14), the No. 3 team out of District 12-6A. The game has been scheduled for Tuesday night at West High School.

Tuesday’s game is a rematch of last season’s Region II quarterfinal, which the Runnin’ Indians won, 78-67. That game was played at Robinson High School.

Kambren Drummer led the Indians (21-11, 9-5) with 19 points, followed by V’Zarion Roberson with 15 and Parker Jefferson with 11. Other scorers were Joseph Lankford with nine, Andreas Lane with three, Jordan Davis with two and Jayden Becks with one.

The first half of the game went well for the Runnin’ Indians as they led 14-7 at the end of one and led at halftime, 28-22, but the Eagles battled back and cut the margin to 37-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Deshawn Crawford scored 17 points to lead DeSoto (25-11, 7-7).