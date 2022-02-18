Basketball playoff roundup: Red Oak girls hold off Crandall

Daily Light report

ENNIS — The Red Oak Lady Hawks found themselves in a challenging battle against Crandall on Tuesday night, but the Class 5A No. 20-ranked Lady Hawks prevailed, 44-36, in a Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff game at Ennis High School.

University of North Texas signee Breanna Davis finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Amyia Bowie added eight points and three steals for the Lady Hawks (25-8), and Courtney Bluitt and Dejarae Thomas each contributed six points.

The Lady Hawks led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and opened the second quarter hot, taking a 24-11 upper hand on a Davis 3-pointer. The Lady Pirates (18-10), though, regrouped to keep the game within 10 points.

Red Oak was scheduled to take on Whitehouse in the area round on Friday night at Athens High School. The winner will advance to face either 5A No. 12 Royse City or Lufkin in the Region II quarterfinals.

Class 5A Region II

North Forney 51, Midlothian 43

DALLAS — The Midlothian Lady Panthers dug themselves into a 17-6 hole in the first quarter and couldn’t climb out of it on Tuesday night in a 51-43 loss to North Forney at Ellis Davis Field House.

The first half ended with the Lady Falcons up 28-16, and the Lady Panthers (20-12) were only able to trim the deficit down to 6 points three times during the rest of the contest.

Midlothian started the second half able to hit their open shots and play defense and force North Forney into turnovers. The Lady Panthers did slice the lead down to 6 behind the hot shooting from junior guard Bailey Davis, who hit 3 pointers on 3 consecutive trips down the floor. When the third frame ended Midlothian trailed 41-33 and was still within striking distance.

The Lady Panthers were paced by junior guard Elise Jones with 18 points. Senior guard Halle Manwarren added 11 points and Davis had nine points.

Class 4A Region II

Heritage 87, North Dallas 10

DALLAS — To state that the game would appear on paper to be a huge mismatch would not really do justice to how big of a mismatch it turned out to be with the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Heritage Jaguars setting an all-time school record for scoring for a game in an 87-10 rout of North Dallas in the bi-district round on Tuesday night at Ellis Davis Field House.

As expected the HHS cagers came out and completely dominated the game from the opening tip, as they raced their way to a 27-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were a turnover machine as they coughed the ball up 13 times in the first period.

The Jags took a 51-5 lead into halftime and 67-10 going into the final period.

The original school scoring record had been set in the 2018-2019 season against Onalaska when the Jags beat them 84-16.

Leading the Jaguars in scoring was Jerzie Bryant with 24 points, followed by junior Kora Huff with 11 points. Overall 10 of the 13 girls that dressed for the game scored. Heritage made 11 of 13 free throws and 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Heritage (28-5 overall) was scheduled to face Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (22-11) on Friday evening at DeSoto High School.

Dallas Lincoln 69, Ferris 39

RED OAK — Dallas Lincoln controlled the first three quarters on Monday night and rolled to a 69-39 win over the Ferris Lady Yellowjackets in a 4A Region II bi-district game at Red Oak High School.

Lincoln led 17-9 after one, but Ferris made no headway as the Lady Tigers continued to widen the margin. Lincoln led 39-17 at the half and 61-29 at the end of the third.

Two freshmen led the way for Ferris (14-21) as Arianna Carey netted 12 points, followed by classmate Carly Quiroz with 11. Senior Lili Garcia added nine in her final high school basketball game, and juniors Reyna Edwards and Rylee Yarborough finished with three each. Yarborough, however, also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Lincoln, the District 12-4A champion, advanced to the area round to take on Carrollton Ranchview at R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton on Friday night.

Class 3A Region II

Paradise 41, Maypearl 36

ALEDO — The Maypearl Lady Panthers took a 3-point lead into the final eight minutes on Monday night, but Paradise outscored them 12-4 down the stretch to upset the Class 3A No. 24 Lady Panthers, 41-36, in a 3A Region II bi-district playoff game at Aledo High School.

Maypearl finishes at 30-4 overall after an undefeated District 9-3A championship.

Paradise (18-15) avenged a 34-point defeat at the hands of Maypearl in the bi-district round last year. Dalila Gonzalez finished with 17 points for Paradise, which advanced to the area round to face either Paris Chisum or Bells.

Class 1A Region IV

Aquilla 51, Milford 41

DAWSON — The Milford Lady Bulldogs (15-10) drew an Aquilla team coming in hot off a weekend district tiebreaker win against Abbott and fell to the Lady Cougars, 51-41, on Monday night in a Class 1A Region IV bi-district playoff contest at Dawson High School.

Aquilla (20-11) moved on to the 1A Region IV area round to face Zavalla on Thursday.