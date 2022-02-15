Runnin’ Indians break scoreboard, clinch berth

Daily Light report

Even despite the loss of three Division I players to graduation and an 0-4 start to District 11-6A play, nothing was going to deter the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians from a return to the postseason in a “rebuilding” year.

Eleven different players got into the scoring column on Friday night, and five of them hit double digits as the Runnin’ Indians crushed last-place Waco High, 100-48, in their Senior Night home finale at Mike Turner Gymnasium to notch win No. 20 on the year and punch their playoff ticket.

The fight isn’t over yet, though, as the Indians (20-11, 8-5) were scheduled to invade DeSoto on Tuesday night for a huge seeding battle. The Tribe won the first meeting at Mike Turner Gym on Jan. 21, 52-48.

On Friday, 6-foot-9 freshman forward Parker Jefferson led WHS once again with 21 points, and four players — Andreas Lane, Kambren Drummer, Joseph Lankford and Jaylen Becks — finished with 11.

Other scorers were Kason Brown with nine, V’Zarion Roberson and Jordan Davis with eight each, Jaylen Butler and Donovan Suggs Jr. with four apiece, and Christian Smith with two.

The six seniors playing their final home game are Davis, Roberson, Drummer, Butler and Lankford along with Prince Banks, who recently returned to action.

The Runnin’ Indians outscored Waco in every quarter. They led 27-9 at the end of the first eight minutes and 48-19 at halftime.

Dre’Kyrion Sneed led the Lions (3-28, 0-13) with 21 points, followed by Omarian Brooks with 11.

Following Tuesday night’s regular-season finale, the Indians will await the outcome of the District 12-6A playoff race to find out who their bi-district opponent will be early next week.

11-6A girls: DeSoto 70, WHS 24

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians’ season ended on Friday night with a 70-24 loss to the Class 6A No. 1-ranked DeSoto Lady Eagles in a rescheduled game from Jan. 21.

With no graduating seniors, the Lady Indians should return next year greatly improved.