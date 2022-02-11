Runnin’ Indians closing in on return to hoops playoffs

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — Last weekend’s 41-point drubbing at the hands of nationally-ranked Duncanville was just a distant nightmare for the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians on Tuesday night as they resumed their chase for the next-highest rung on the District 11-6A ladder.

Freshman Parker Jefferson led the way with 18 points as the Runnin' Indians broke open a close game in the second half and returned to the winning path with a 65-50 road victory over Mansfield High.

Joseph Lankford added 13 points and Andreas Lane finished with a dozen for the Indians. Other scorers were Kambren Drummer with nine points, V’Zarion Roberson with six, Jordan Davis with four and Prince Banks making a return to the floor with three.

The first half was close as WHS clung to a 27-25 halftime lead, but in the second half the Indians used a 20-13 third quarter to build a cushion and enjoyed as much as an 18-point lead in the closing minutes before settling for the final result.

The Tribe dominated the boards by a 35-18 advantage, and finished 50 percent shooting from the floor, including 42 percent from 3-point range.

The Runnin’ Indians (19-11, 7-5) were scheduled to play their home finale at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday against cellar-dwelling Waco High with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

They are currently tied with DeSoto for second in the district and will close out the regular season at DeSoto next Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in a game with huge seeding implications.

In girls’ action, the Waxahachie Lady Indians kept it close for a half, but the Mansfield Lady Tigers took a 48-37 win.

The Lady Indians (8-18, 2-11) were scheduled to play out the string Friday night at DeSoto in a contest that had been scheduled for Jan. 21. Waxahachie ISD agreed to postpone the game in order to allow DeSoto to play in the ESPN Showcase in Minnesota that weekend.