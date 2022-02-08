No. 2 Duncanville runs past Tribe in make-up

Daily Light report

Saturday afternoon’s game between the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians and Duncanville Panthers at Mike Turner Gymnasium showed why the visiting Panthers are the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A. It’s Duncanville in District 11-6A, then everyone else.

The Runnin’ Indians got a firsthand look at the nationally-ranked Panthers in a game postponed from Friday because of concern about still-icy roads. Nothing was icy about Duncanville, though, as they trolled past the Tribe, 91-50. The loss snapped the Indians’ six-game winning streak as they clawed back into playoff contention.

Duncanville (25-1, 11-0), which clinched the district championship with its win, ran out to a 29-13 lead at the end of one and didn’t get any better for WHS as the Panthers led 48-19 at the half.

Senior guard Kambren Drummer was a bright spot for the Indians with 15 points, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter. Freshman Parker Jefferson showed his sky-high future potential against some of the state’s best as well, with 14 points.

Other scorers were Jordan Davis with six, Andreas Lane with five, Kason Brown with four, Donovan Suggs with three, V’Zarion Roberson with two and Christian Smith with one.

Four Duncanville players scored in double figures, led by Ron Holland with 19.

The Runnin’ Indians (17-11, 6-5) dropped back into a jumble in the middle of the District 11-6A standings, but nothing has been decided in the standings other than the top spot. WHS was scheduled to travel to Mansfield High on Tuesday night, then will close out the regular season at Mike Turner Gym this Friday against last-place Waco High in their home finale and at DeSoto next Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians, meanwhile, were scheduled to visit Mansfield on Tuesday evening. They will have one more game left in their season afterward, at 6A No. 1-ranked DeSoto this Friday at 6 p.m. to make up a postponement from Jan. 21.