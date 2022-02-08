Lackluster 2nd half dooms Ennis vs. Red Oak

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — On Jan. 11, Ennis traveled to Red Oak to take on the district leaders, the Lions played one of their best games of the year and should have beat the Hawks on that night but faded in the fourth quarter to fall by a score of 62-57.

With the knowledge that Ennis can play equally with any teams in District 14-5A, the Lions entered the game on Saturday (postponed from Friday night due to ice and snow) with the confidence of knowing that they could knock off the Hawks if they played four solid quarters. What started out as a chance to have a statement game and fuel the Lions run to the play-offs faded quickly in the third quarter as Ennis fell 75-55 to the visiting birds of prey.

The initial quarter started with the Hawks coming out shooting and built a 10-4 lead, all of that with 25 to 30 shots attempted and about 5 going in. Ennis withstood the barrage and clawed back into the game and trailed by only 2 points, 14-12, going into the second frame. The back and forth action allowed the Lions to remain in striking distance. During a 2 minute stretch of the second quarter, senior Skylan Simmons had two outstanding blocks on Red Oak players and a thundering slam on the offensive end. Red Oak was able to weather the storm and pulled out to a 9-point lead at 34-25 going into halftime.

The second half started and it was all downhill from there. The Hawks outscored the Lions 20-10 in the third quarter and led 54-35 going into the fourth. Red Oak’s shooting woes that had plagued them in the opening quarter was nothing more than a bad memory as Red Oak was bombing away with 3 point shots and easy baskets as they broke the Lions’ full court press.

The fourth quarter was much the same with the exception being senior Grant Gilmore as he drove the basket and slammed down two rim-rattling dunks.

The Lions’ leading scorers for the game were Gilmore with 14 points and Simmons with 11 points.

The Lions (13-14 overall and 3-6 district) were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday to take on the Tigers. The Hawks (23-6 overall and 10-0 district) will move on to play Corsicana on Friday in Corsicana at 7:45 p.m.